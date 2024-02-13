FIFA & 2K Rumoured to Announce Partnership

A new football game could be incoming!

There is some huge news out of the football gaming world, with FIFA and 2K rumoured to be making their partnership official, which can only mean one thing for gamers!

After ending a long-standing relationship with EA, FIFA is set to partner with 2K to create a brand-new football game to rival EA FC in the coming years.

With this big news, we will dive into what this information means for both the gaming world, and football fans, as well as EA who could have some real competition in the future!

FIFA 2K Rumoured

According to @MikeStrawMedia, the Senior Editor of Insider Gaming, there are rumours that FIFA and 2K are working to announce a partnership for 2K to make an official licensed FIFA game.

Whilst information for this is low at the moment there could be some big news dropping soon, and there is lots of excitement within the football gaming community.

FIFA and EA split ties in 2023, ending a 30-year relationship with FIFA 23 being the final edition of the beloved game, which opened the door for EA to create EA FC 24.

Whilst licensing hasn't been an issue for EA in making their newest game, FIFA and 2K could also create a game that rivals it, which is something that eFootball, formerly PES, has lacked due to licensing issues over the years.

2K has made many games throughout the years, taking over the NBA franchise, creating a game for basketball fans to live and breathe, as well as creating games such as PGA Tour and WWE, with Top Spin also set to return through 2K.

FIFA will be looking to rival EA with a new world of immersive gameplay, and an 'Ultimate Team-like' game mode, hoping to pull some new faces, or old faces over to FIFA 2K instead of EA FC.

Although no dates have been made official, if these rumours are true, then there will finally be a football game to rival EA FC!

Would you swap to FIFA 2K if it were to be released in the future?

