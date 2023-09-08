FIFA 23: 99 Ronaldo FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

FUTTIES is officially over for FIFA 23, however, we have 99 Ronaldo making a return with this massive 42 squad SBC.

Squad Building Challenges can be a grind such as this one will be extremely long to complete however for the best card in the game it is worth it!

FUTTIES cards celebrate some of the best players in world football such as Cristiano Ronaldo who is rewarded a 99-rated card!

Cristiano Ronaldo (99 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo, reminiscent of his prime with remarkable speed, holds the distinction of possessing one of the most sought-after cards in FIFA 23 – the FUTTIES premium Ronaldo card.

With a flawless 5-star skill rating and a 5-star weak foot, FUTTIES Ronaldo unquestionably reigns as the game's best striker. It may be the end game of FIFA 23 but as a collectors card in FIFA 23 this is as good as it gets!

Active from: 8 September, 2023

Expires on: 29 September, 2023

SBC requirements

There are 42 squads to complete in this SBC that will cost roughly 5,1 million coins.

Without further ado, this is how you complete 99 FUTTIES Cristiano Ronaldo SBC, thanks to EasySBC.io!

Portugal

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Portugal: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Top Form

Team Rating: Min. 90

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

91-Rated Squad (x18)

Team Rating: Min. 91

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad (x16)

Team Rating: 92

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

93-Rated Squad (x6)

Team Rating: 93

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

And that is it! This will take a long time to complete however for the best card in the game it is worth it. Whether you will play many games with this card at the end game of FIFA 23 or not, it is a collector's card that you can look back on for years to come.

