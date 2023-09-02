Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest stars in football at the moment, and to celebrate, EA Sports has created a Players Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

Player Moments are cards to commemorate specific events within a season, highlighting a player, or aptly so, a moment that could prove a season-changing event.

In this case, EA is celebrating Bellingham joining Real Madrid, a big moment in its own right, even without taking into account the English midfielder's immediate impact with Los Blancos.

Jude Bellingham Player Moments (99 OVR)

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: FUTBIN Jude Bellingham Player Moments

Start Date: Saturday, 2 September.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 16 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit eight squads to unlock the Jude Bellingham Player Moments card, with the requirements as follows:

Real Madrid SBC

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Real Madrid: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack.

England SBC

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack.

LaLiga SBC

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

90-Rated SBC

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

90-Rated SBC

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated SBC

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

91-Rated SBC

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

92-Rated SBC

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Electrum Players pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Jude Bellingham Player Moments SBC.

Real Madrid SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: FUTBIN Bellingham SBC 1

England SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Bellingham SBC 2

LaLiga SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Bellingham SBC 3

90-Rated SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Bellingham SBC 4

90-Rated SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Bellingham SBC 5

91-Rated SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Bellingham SBC 7

91-Rated SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Bellingham SBC 7

92-Rated SBC

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Bellingham SBC 8

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.