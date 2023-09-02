Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest stars in football at the moment, and to celebrate, EA Sports has created a Players Moments SBC in FIFA 23.
Player Moments are cards to commemorate specific events within a season, highlighting a player, or aptly so, a moment that could prove a season-changing event.
In this case, EA is celebrating Bellingham joining Real Madrid, a big moment in its own right, even without taking into account the English midfielder's immediate impact with Los Blancos.
Jude Bellingham Player Moments (99 OVR)
Start Date: Saturday, 2 September.
Expiry Date: Saturday, 16 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit eight squads to unlock the Jude Bellingham Player Moments card, with the requirements as follows:
Real Madrid SBC
- Team Rating: Min. 88
- Players from Real Madrid: Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1
Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack.
England SBC
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack.
LaLiga SBC
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
90-Rated SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
90-Rated SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
91-Rated SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.
91-Rated SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.
92-Rated SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Rare Electrum Players pack.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Jude Bellingham Player Moments SBC.
Real Madrid SBC
England SBC
LaLiga SBC
90-Rated SBC
90-Rated SBC
91-Rated SBC
91-Rated SBC
92-Rated SBC
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
