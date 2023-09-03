FIFA 23 Min-jae Player Moments SBC - Cheapest solutions

FIFA 23 is during its final weeks of content and EA Sports is giving players the chance to get their hands on some massively OP cards relatively easy, such as the Kim Min-jae Player Moments card.

Player Moments are cards to commemorate specific events within a season, highlighting a player, or aptly so, a moment that could prove a season-changing event.

In this case, the former Napoli CB made a big move to European and German giants Bayern Munich, with EA Sports using it as an opportunity to add a new Player Moments to FIFA 23.

So, with all that said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Kim Min-jae Player Moments SBC, including how to complete, cheapest solutions, stats, and more.

Kim Min-jae Player Moments (98 OVR)

Start Date: Sunday, 3 September.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 9 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Kim Min-jae Player Moments card, with the requirements as follows:

FC Bayern Munchen SBC

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack.

Bundesliga SBC

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Kim Min-jae Player Moments SBC.

FC Bayern Munchen SBC

Bundesliga SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Kim Min-jae Player Moments worth getting?

Absolutely! At this point in FIFA 23's lifespan, there's no reason you should hold on to your precious FUT Coins, especially since Min-jae Player Moments isn't as costly as other big cards in FIFA Ultimate Team.

And that's it! We have a ton of information about the upcoming EA Sports FC if you're interested in the future about the franchise.