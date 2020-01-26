NBA 2K21: How the PS5 will boost 2K Sports hit basketball title

The Next-Gen hype is real! It may still be some ten months until the PS5 is set to hit the shelves but for gamers all across the world, the countdown has begun.

’Holiday 2020’ is when the console is scheduled for release, meaning that the console will be in our living rooms between October and December of this year.

Recent leaks have suggested that November 20th is the date for gamers to prepare to dive into the Next-Gen world, however there has been no official confirmation from Sony as of yet.

PS5 Specs

EXCITING: The PS5 has had fans buzzing since it’s announcement!

Whilst statistics suggest that console gaming is more popular than PC gaming, it is no secret that gaming PC’s have the capabilities to pack far more power than consoles. However with the PS5, Sony are set to bridge the gap even further.

It will have a new eight-core AMD CPU based on AMD’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture, and a custom GPU based on its new Radeon Navi hardware. These chips will bring huge benefits, including support for up to 8K graphics, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

What does this mean though? Well, in short, it means that the gaming experience on the PS5 should be tenfold to the PS4 in just about every single aspect.

The main thing which will please fans of sports titles such as 2K is the boost to loading screen times, which will be almost non-existent on Sony’s new super console.

Whilst we love the MyCAREER on 2K20, the loading times between scenes can be somewhat tedious. You won’t need to worry about this on the PS5, making those cinematic scenes even more impressive.

What does this mean for NBA 2K21?

GRAPHICS: If you though Idris Elba looked good on PS4, just wait for the PS5!

You can expect NBA 2K21 to be released sometime in September if past editions are anything to go by, this means that PS4 users will have access to the game before the PS5 drops.

But when it does, it will be worth the wait. Whilst the graphics on 2K20 are pretty impressive, the power that the PS5 possess’ with it’s 8k graphics and ray tracing will allow developers such as 2KSports to create a hyper realistic environment and ensure that player’s faces look better than ever.

As we touched upon earlier, the omission of loading screens means gamers will be able to get stuck into the action straight away, without the need to wait.

Gaming against the computer has become a thing of the past for many gamers, with players opting to take their experience online and challenge gamers around the world.

However the boosted specs in the PS5 will allow the AI to be more intelligent and realistic. This will make competing against the AI more challenging but also more realistic. So fear not offline gamers, the PS5 will be great for you too!

So as expected, NBA 2K21 on the PlayStation 5 is going to be bigger, better and more powerful than ever. Get excited gamers, because the Next-Gen is upon us.