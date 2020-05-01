Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Release Date, Trailer, PS5, Xbox Series X, Plot, Timeline, Editions, Eiver & more

After two years of waiting, Ubisoft is finally returning with the next chapter in the popular franchise.

There’s plenty of news around Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and it’s all happening fast. After all, the reveal trailer released only one day after the name was officially revealed!

That means there’s tons of information to sift through. Let’s go over all the things we know about the game so far.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Theme

We now know the location of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In a very unique reveal video, Ubisoft has shown us rolling hills, sieged castles, snowy mountains and Viking ships.

GET READY – This is the first look we have at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

That means we are heading north to Scandinavia for the next game, which could also feature Scotland and the North of England with a Viking invasion!

The game has a release date window of Holiday 2020, and is set to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC.

READ MORE: Which consoles is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming to?

Trailer

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer was unveiled on Thursday, 30 April 2020.

Despite not showing in-game gameplay, the graphics are incredible and give us some insight into what’s ahead of us in Valhalla.

Plot

The trailer reveals quite a lot when we dig deeper.

The narrator is believed to be King Alfred the Great, who dealt with the Vikings during the 9th Century.

REVEAL YOURSELF – Is this King Alfred the Great?

He finally made an agreement with the Vikings, but not after significant bloodshed.

The official Ubisoft site reads:

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla. Ubisoft.com

READ MORE: What we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Plot

In the trailer, Eivor is male, but with the Ubisoft store selling a female character too, it looks to be your choice.

If you want to find out even more details about the characters, head to the Assassin’s Creed Fandom page.

Map

The Sailing mechanic from the much-loved game Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (& Rogue) looks to be back.

A small section of the trailer sees the Vikings step off their boats, so expect some sailing missions.

SETTING SAIL – Get ready to conquer the waters much like Black Flag

The sea-bound adventures of Black Flag meant that it had the largest Map at the time, and it is this aspect of the next instalment that means we expect that the Map for Valhalla to be the biggest yet.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Assassin Creed Valhalla’s Maps & Location

Imagine setting sail around Scandinavia, before heading out to take on the templar English!

Gameplay

The game has been said to have an RPG (Role Playing Game) style class system as well as a skill tree system similar to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

LEVEL UP – The skill tree was first seen in Odyssey

These RPG based changes have also caused a change to the way the player navigates the world, with the removal of level-based region locks the player will be able to go wherever, whenever they like with no restrictions.

Co-op

The cooperative style gameplay from Assassin’s Creed: Unity is expected to return, with a ‘drop-in / drop-out’ multiplayer system to give more flexibility when trying to play with friends.

Cross-platform

Although, there has been no information given regarding cross-platform, cross-gen has been rumoured – this means people playing on PS4 can play with people on PS5 and vice versa.

NOT MUCH TO GO ON: This leaked image doesn’t give much away, but gives us a sneak preview of the Viking theme

By the time the game releases later this year, cross-platform could be a feature seen in multiple AAA titles, so watch this space.

Editions of the game

Much like most every modern game, there are several different Editions to choose from when purchasing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Unlike other games, though, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming with a whopping six editions you can choose.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: Pick between six editions of the game

This includes the Limited Edition, Standard Edition, Drakkar Edition, Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, and the Collector’s Edition.

Each comes at a different cost, and includes different content packs and features. You can go over the different inclusions of each edition here.

Regardless of the Edition you purchase, if you pre-order, it will include a bonus mission.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer COUNTDOWN – What we know about the upcoming Reveal