The much-anticipated ice hockey video game came out a week ago. The NHL 24 fans already had an opportunity to check out some of the most important guides, such as how to win faceoffs, how to deke, and how to skate faster. This guide will show you the best NHL 24 camera settings.

You need to set the best camera settings in order to be more efficient in both offence and defence. Thousands of NHL 24 fans can now enjoy new features, but to have the best possible experience, you must know everything about the camera settings.

Every angle is crucial and could give you the slightest advantage over your opponent, so make sure you take a look at the best NHL 24 camera settings.

Best NHL 24 camera settings: Auto zoom, view angle and perspective options

Without a doubt, the best NHL 24 camera is the Overhead. By utilizing this camera, you can see a vertical perspective of the ice from the back of your players. Naturally, it will provide a better panoramic view of what’s happening around the player with the possession of the puck. Not only that the Overhead camera will give you a better view of offence, so that you can create plays and score tons of goals, but it will also help in setting strong defence.

click to enlarge Auto Zoom option NHL 24

Furthermore, make sure to have the Camera Perspective and Auto Zoom options enabled. The Camera Perspective will adjust the viewing angle to Prefer Up, Prefer Down, or Alternate. On the other hand, Auto Zoom will automatically adjust the camera to give you the best in-game angles.

Go with the real-life broadcast camera

In case you prefer to enjoy and play NHL 24 with a camera angle similar to real-life broadcasts, you can choose Broadcast, True Broadcast, or True Broadcast Legacy. Although it’s an ice-hockey simulation, NHL 24 is the closest thing to real-life hockey, and these best NHL 24 camera settings are what you need if you want to get that feeling like watching the game on TV.