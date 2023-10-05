The anticipated NHL 24 is just a day away from the official release. So far, fans had an opportunity to check out early access to the game and see the new gameplay and features. By now, you probably learned how to score, how to hit, and how to fight. Here, we explain how to skate faster in NHL 24.

The art of skating in ice hockey directly impacts a player’s speed, agility, and overall mobility. Both forwards and defensemen can master different skating styles and get an advantage over the opponent. However, you also need to possess certain skills in order to perform various moves on the ice.

That’s why we are here. We’ll show you how to skate faster and also which skating styles are available in NHL 24.

How to skate faster in NHL 24

Using the speed boost is the best way to get separation and skate faster in NHL 24. Still, it’s important to know that any contact while using the speed boost will likely result in turnover.

In order to avoid turnovers and lose the puck, you have to do the following. After you get separated from your opponent by using the speed boost, before you get close to the defender, deke left or right to avoid contact. You’ll do that by moving the right stick of your controller. Now, when you leave the defender behind, you can use the speed boost again.

click to enlarge Use the speed boost to get separation from defender

This is how to skate faster in NHL 24. But how to use the speed boost? It’s quite simple. Just press and hold the L3 button, (left stick), and you will get past the defender in no time. Remember to let go of your speed boost when you are in the opponent’s third and prepare for a shoot. It will give you more control of skating and will boost the shoot’s accuracy.

Skating styles in NHL 24

Before learning how to skate faster in NHL 24, it’s crucial to know which skating styles can be found in NHL 24. All the options are listed below: