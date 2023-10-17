NHL 24: X-Factors List

The Hockey Ultimate Team is one of the most popular game modes in NHL 24. Make sure you check out the NHL 24 Hut Deep-Dive, as we offered an insight into this game mode. Earlier, we also explained the X-Factors, and in this guide, we give you the list of all confirmed X-Factors HUT cards.
Every NHL team will receive an X-Factor for NHL 24, so find out who your team’s representative is.
X-Factors List in NHL 24
In this year’s edition of the ice hockey simulation, instead of having X-Factors assigned to the best players in the NHL, each team will have an X-Factor card. This means that some All-Star players won’t get an X-Factor card, such as Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl, among others. Still, you’ll get a chance to enjoy having a player from your favourite team on your HUT team.
Here is the X-Factors list in NHL 24:
Anaheim Ducks - Trevor Zegras
Arizona Coyotes - Clayton Keller
Boston Bruins - Charlie McAvoy
Buffalo Sabres - Rasmus Dahlin
Calgary Flames - Rasmus Andersson
Carolina Hurricanes - Sebastian Aho
Chicago Blackhawks - Seth Jones
Colorado Avalanche - Cale Makar
Columbus Blue Jackets - Johnny Gaudreau
Dallas Stars - Jason Robertson
Detroit Red Wings - Dylan Larkin
Edmonton Oilers - Connor McDavid
Florida Panthers - Matthew Tkachuk
Los Angeles Kings - Drew Doughty
Minnesota Wild - Kirill Kaprizov
Montreal Canadiens - Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators - Roman Josi
New Jersey Devils - Jack Hughes
New York Islanders - Ilya Sorokin
New York Rangers - Artemi Panarin
Ottawa Senators - Tim Stützle
Philadelphia Flyers - Travis Konecny
Pittsburgh Penguins - Sidney Crosby
San Jose Sharks - Thomas Hertl
Seattle Kraken - Vince Dunn
St Louis Blues - Jordan Kyrou
Tampa Bay Lightning - Brayden Point
Toronto Maple Leafs - Mitch Marner
Vancouver Canucks - Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights - Jack Eichel
Washington Capitals - Alexander Ovechkin
Winnipeg Jets - Josh Morrissey
Alongside these 32 X-Factors cards, there will be six Women X-Factor cards. However, Hilary Knight of Team USA is the only one being confirmed thus far.
