NHL 24: X-Factors List

The Hockey Ultimate Team is one of the most popular game modes in NHL 24. Make sure you check out the NHL 24 Hut Deep-Dive, as we offered an insight into this game mode. Earlier, we also explained the X-Factors, and in this guide, we give you the list of all confirmed X-Factors HUT cards.

In case you missed it, take a look at the NHL 24 Controls Guide and learn what the XP Collectibles are. Going back to the X-Factor HUT cards, they’ll be slightly different in NHL 24 compared to the previous editions.

Every NHL team will receive an X-Factor for NHL 24, so find out who your team’s representative is.

X-Factors List in NHL 24

In this year’s edition of the ice hockey simulation, instead of having X-Factors assigned to the best players in the NHL, each team will have an X-Factor card. This means that some All-Star players won’t get an X-Factor card, such as Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl, among others. Still, you’ll get a chance to enjoy having a player from your favourite team on your HUT team.

click to enlarge Matthew Tkachuk will get an X-Factor card in HUT

Here is the X-Factors list in NHL 24:

Anaheim Ducks - Trevor Zegras

Arizona Coyotes - Clayton Keller

Boston Bruins - Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres - Rasmus Dahlin

Calgary Flames - Rasmus Andersson

Carolina Hurricanes - Sebastian Aho

Chicago Blackhawks - Seth Jones

Colorado Avalanche - Cale Makar

Columbus Blue Jackets - Johnny Gaudreau

Dallas Stars - Jason Robertson

Detroit Red Wings - Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers - Connor McDavid

Florida Panthers - Matthew Tkachuk

Los Angeles Kings - Drew Doughty

Minnesota Wild - Kirill Kaprizov

Montreal Canadiens - Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators - Roman Josi

New Jersey Devils - Jack Hughes

New York Islanders - Ilya Sorokin

New York Rangers - Artemi Panarin

Ottawa Senators - Tim Stützle

Philadelphia Flyers - Travis Konecny

Pittsburgh Penguins - Sidney Crosby

San Jose Sharks - Thomas Hertl

Seattle Kraken - Vince Dunn

St Louis Blues - Jordan Kyrou

Tampa Bay Lightning - Brayden Point

Toronto Maple Leafs - Mitch Marner

Vancouver Canucks - Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights - Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals - Alexander Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets - Josh Morrissey

Alongside these 32 X-Factors cards, there will be six Women X-Factor cards. However, Hilary Knight of Team USA is the only one being confirmed thus far.

Take a look at our NHL 24 review, while for more info and news, go and see RealSport101.