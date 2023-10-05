NHL 24: How to deke

With the NHL 24 early access now live and with the game’s official release coming on 6 October 2023, fans are excited to enjoy all the new features and content. We already offered numerous tips and tricks, such as how to score, how to fight, and how to win faceoffs. Here, we will talk about how to deke in NHL 24.

Deking in ice hockey is like dribbling in NBA 2K24 or juking in Madden 24. Deking is where it all begins if you want to make highlight plays and produce some of the best goals in NHL 24.

We are here to show you how to deke in NHL 24. We also offer some of the best deke types and controls you have to use to perform them.

How to deke in NHL 24

When playing NHL 24, there are two important factors to keep in mind when attempting to deke. Firstly, it is crucial to select a player with a high deke skill rating. NHL 24 recently shared the official Top 10 list on their Twitter page, with Cale Makar, the cover athlete, leading with a 97 deke rating. Once you have chosen a player with the appropriate deke rating, executing the moves will become much easier.

Secondly, timing and spacing are the most critical aspects of deking. If you attempt to perform a deke when surrounded by too many defenders or wait too long before executing it, you risk losing possession of the puck, which can be costly. Some dekes are also challenging to execute and require precision timing and accuracy if you want to create a highlight reel-worthy play.

How to deke in NHL 24

Remember, when performing dekes in NHL 24, your right analogue stick and the L1 or LB control are the two controls you will use the most. With a combination of these controls, you’ll perform the dekes you like. There are many dekes in NHL 24 and you can check out all of them on the Controller Settings Page. We highlighted the following five: