NHL 24: How to fight

NHL 24 arrives on 6 October 2023, and players already had an opportunity to check out the new features and mechanics. After learning controls and how to hit, it’s time to learn how to fight in NHL 24.

Fighting is a tradition in ice hockey, and although it might not be as important as scoring a goal, the players are always excited when it comes to fighting. Trailing in a match can be frustrating, so one of the ways to switch momentum and shake up your opponent a bit is fighting.

In this guide, we will discuss how to start a fight in NHL 24 and how to win it. Even if you lose the match, you can at least get some satisfaction from crushing your opponent’s jaw.

How to start a fight in NHL 24

To start a fight in NHL 24, timing is crucial. The best timing is immediately following a whistle that halts gameplay or before the puck is dropped during a face-off.

Additionally, rough plays and heavy hits can lead to a fight. In case you hit your rival too hard, his teammates will react and will seek retribution. When this happens, simply tap the Triangle (PlayStation) or Y button (Xbox), and it’s how to start a fight in NHL 24.

How to win a fight in NHL 24

So, we explained how to fight in NHL 24 and how to start it, but now let’s have a look at how to win a fight in NHL 24. It’s not only about throwing punches, you must avoid them as well in order to win a fight.

click to enlarge Fighting in NHL 24

Use the right analogue stick to throw punches, and hold your opponent tight by hitting the L2 (PlayStation) or LT (Xbox) button. If you press the R2 (PlayStation) or RT (Xbox) button, you’ll dodge the incoming punches.

Now, not every player knows how to fight in NHL 24. At least not successfully. You need the ones with solid stature and excellent strength stats. The Fighting Skill is the one to look for.

These are the best five players with Fighting Skill stat: