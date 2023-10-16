NHL 24: X-Factors explained

We covered numerous NHL 24 guides so far, such as the best camera settings, how to celebrate, and explained what XP Collectibles are. The game offers many new features and changes in game modes, as well as in the gameplay. Still, the latest edition of NHL brings back some notable features from previous instalments, such as NHL 24 X-Factors.

In this guide, we talk about X-Factors in NHL 24, what they are, what they’re used for, and which ones are the best.

X-Factors made their debut in NHL 22. These abilities come with only the best players. Here’s everything that you need to know about the NHL 24 X-Factors.

NHL 24 X-Factors: What are they and how to activate them?

The NHL 24 X-Factors give players a significant boost based on a skill or talent they have. Note that the Hockey Ultimate Team is the only mode where the X-Factors are available and where you can change them.

click to enlarge X-Factors will play a big role in HUT

In order to activate the NHL 24 X-Factors on your HUT team, do the following:

Load up NHL 24 and go to Hockey Ultimate Team Scroll over to the MyTeam Menu Select Ability Limits and choose your X-Factor player Finally, press Y (Xbox)/Triangle (PlayStation) to activate X-Factor abilities

Best NHL 24 X-Factors

Below is the list of the best NHL 24 X-Factors for offensive and defensive players.

Best Offensive X-Factor abilities

One Tee : Outstanding power and accuracy on one-timers. Greatly increase the ability to one time less than ideal passes.

: Outstanding power and accuracy on one-timers. Greatly increase the ability to one time less than ideal passes. Elite Edges : Remarkable manoeuvrability with the ability to turn tight corners while retaining high speed.

: Remarkable manoeuvrability with the ability to turn tight corners while retaining high speed. Unstoppable Force : Exceptional strength with the puck and a seriously increased ability to hold onto the puck when off balance.

: Exceptional strength with the puck and a seriously increased ability to hold onto the puck when off balance. Off The Rush : Superior power and accuracy when taking slap shots while skating.

: Superior power and accuracy when taking slap shots while skating. Puck on a String : Amazing toe drag and stick handling speed

: Amazing toe drag and stick handling speed Wheels: Exceptional agility, speed, and acceleration when skating with the puck.

Best Defensive X-Factor abilities

Stick ‘Em Up : Phenomenal defensive stick speed. Exceptional accuracy when poke-checking against momentum or at speed. Substantially reduces the chance of a penalty.

: Phenomenal defensive stick speed. Exceptional accuracy when poke-checking against momentum or at speed. Substantially reduces the chance of a penalty. Quick Pick: Excellent at intercepting pucks. Also, significantly increases a player’s range when intercepting pucks.

Excellent at intercepting pucks. Also, significantly increases a player’s range when intercepting pucks. Ice Pack : Exceptional shot-blocking ability with additional range. Greatly improves recovery from blocked shots. Reduced injury and staggered chance.

: Exceptional shot-blocking ability with additional range. Greatly improves recovery from blocked shots. Reduced injury and staggered chance. Shutdown : Great accuracy when poke-checking against momentum or at speed in rush situations. Also, improves shot blocking and hitting strength while defending against rush chances.

: Great accuracy when poke-checking against momentum or at speed in rush situations. Also, improves shot blocking and hitting strength while defending against rush chances. Truculence : Superior stability and assistance on shoulder checks. Increases the chance of knocking over the opponent and sapping their energy.

: Superior stability and assistance on shoulder checks. Increases the chance of knocking over the opponent and sapping their energy. Yoink!: Outstanding accuracy when stick lifting against momentum or at speed. Opposing players take much longer to recover from stick lifts.

That's all you need to know about the NHL 24 X-Factors.