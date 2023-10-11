A soundtrack is a very important part of every video game, and even more in sports titles such as NHL 24. Players spend countless hours navigating through menus, a task that is quite boring but is made easier if you have some good songs accompanying.

These songs can make the game more enjoyable to play, and help users completely immersive themselves in the title. The NHL 24 soundtrack has legendary artists and upcoming ones, creating a perfect mix. Some of these songs are so good they might even make your playlists.

Without further ado, let's find out which songs are on the NHL 24 soundtrack.

NHL 24 soundtrack

As mentioned above, the NHL 24 soundtrack has many legendary artists and young talented ones. The playlists as a little bit of everything, with music from multiple genres, and artists, so you will definitely find some songs that you like.

There are a total of 36 songs, which will play in a random order as you navigate through the menus of HUT, World of Chel, Be a Pro, Franchise, and many other modes and features.

While you are searching for a game on HUT or World of Chel, you will also hear these songs playing in the background. It makes the overall gaming experience in NHL 24 much better, especially because these songs really fit the game.

So, let's take a look at the full NHL 24 playlist.

All songs in NHL 24

Here are all the songs in NHL 24. If you are looking for a specific song in the game that you want to add to your playlist, you will find it right here.

There are many great songs in this playlist, and we advise you to at least try and listen to all of them. We are sure you won't regret about it, especially if you are a rock fan.

Here is the soundtrack of NHL 24.

100 Gecs – Hollywood Baby

2Hollis ft. NATESIB – Why Can’t You See

7evin7ins – Wake Up

Another Sky – Psychopath

Binki – Rocket Ship

Bring Me The Horizon – Lost

Fall Out Boy – What A Time To Be Alive

FIDLAR – Move On

Gayle – Everybody Hates Me

Generationals – Dirt Diamond

Grandson – When The Bombo Goes

Jeleel! – Thor!

Kenny Mason – Back Home

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster

Nothing But Thieves – Welcome To The DCC

Olive Amun ft. SKS – LA

Paris Jackson – Bandaid

Pendulum – Colourfast

Phoenix & Beck – Odyssey

Poutyface – All Mine

San Holo & Midwxst – Out Of Options

Stratejacket – Bad Start

Sub Focus, Ar/Co – Vibration

Sum 41 – Landmines

The Band Camino – Last Man In The World

The Chainsmokers & 347 Aidan – Up & Down

The Help – California Dream Girl

The Hives – Crash Into The Weekend

The Revivalists – Don’t Look Back

The Reytons – 15 Minutes In The Algorithm

The Royston Club – 52

The Scarlet Opera – Riot

The Thing – Dixie Queen

Tom The Mail Man – Direct Me

Towa Bird – Boomerang

Yungblud – Lowlife

