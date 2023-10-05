NHL 24: How to score

The new NHL season and the new ice hockey simulation are upon us. NHL 24 will be officially released on 6 October, and players want to learn as much as possible before starting to play the game. This year’s edition comes with new features and gameplay changes. In this guide, we explain how to score in NHL 24.

Although it sounds simple, scoring a goal in NHL 24 can be a complicated process, especially for first-timers who never played the ice hockey game before. After learning controls, you must show patience and follow our tips and tricks, and the goals will come.

Find out the easiest ways to start scoring goals in NHL 24 and work your way toward becoming the best in the league.

How to score in NHL 24 with ease

The game is better than ever, and even if you are an experienced player with several years of playing NHL behind you, some subtle gameplay tweaks can make it a bit harder to get a goal. Sometimes, you will be frustrated for falling short, but there are a few tips to make you better and show you how to score in NHL 24.

On-Ice Trainer Mode

Using the On-Ice Trainer to improve your shot trajectories and scoring skills is nothing to be ashamed of. It can be frustrating to make what seems like a solid shot only to see it sail away from the goal without explanation.

With this tool, you can see the correct lines to the goalie and assess the accuracy of your shots. You might be surprised to find that you're swinging too hard in one direction or the other. While you can turn off this feature, it's an invaluable tool for new players looking to improve their skills in the game.

Training

If you're struggling to make successful shots at the goal, you're not alone. There are various training options available to improve your skills and perfect your shots before hitting the rink again. These training modes can teach you everything from winning faceoffs to aggressive tactics that can give you an edge in your next match. Utilizing all available resources is key to becoming one of the league's greatest players.

Pass to teammates

Whether you have a favourite player or not, keeping the puck moving is vital if you want to learn how to score in NHL 24. This prevents the goalie from anticipating your next move and gives you a better chance of scoring a goal.

click to enlarge Cale Makar is a cover athlete for NHL 24

While it may not work every time, keeping the puck on the move with multiple players is more effective than relying on a single player. Using a deke or two while approaching the goalie can also throw them off and increase your chances of success.

Shoot from distance

The slapshot is a powerful weapon, especially for players who mastered it. While spamming this shot can lead to frustration, there are specific times when it can be advantageous. For example, if the opposing team has pulled their goalie for an extra attacker, a powerful slapshot can quickly score a goal. Additionally, if there's an opening between you and the defender, a well-placed slapshot can earn your team a valuable point.