A new patch has arrived at NHL 24 and brought many changes to the game. Patch 1.2.1 introduced significant gameplay changes, addressed important fan requests and introduced new faces to HUT and World of Chel.

The goal of Patch 1.2.1 is to make the game as realistic as possible and create an immersive experience for players. To do that, EA Sports listened to the community feedback and actually implemented some of the suggested changes.

So, let's find out everything about Patch 1.2.1.

Big gameplay changes

As mentioned above, NHL 24 Patch 1.2.1 implemented some huge gameplay changes, with many of them being suggested by the NHL community. It's great to see that the EA Sports developing team is listening to its community, which is something that doesn't happen that often in the video games industry.

There are two big gameplay changes that stand out in Patch 1.2.1, and they are the changes to Hip Checks and Full Pressure. Hip Checks were adjusted, and they now use "default interference logic to create more consistent penalty calls".

When it comes to Full Pressure, the time the puck needs to spend out of the zone to end Full Pressure was decreased from five to three seconds. This makes the feature more balanced, which is something the community has been asking for some time.

Penalties were also tuned, with the probability of CPU teammates taking a penalty being drastically reduced. This change was introduced in all game modes.

Popular creators join HUT and World of Chel

Patch 1.2.1 also introduced three of the most popular NHL 24 content creators to the HUT and World of Chel game modes. These creators are Nasher, Pavel Barber, and Always Hockey.

Each one of them brings a unique card, HUT Moments, uniforms, and more content. You will be able to add one of their three cards to your roster by simply logging into HUT until 2 January 2024.

These cards have a unique design and great attributes, so make sure to get your hands on at least one of them. You can check out all the changes introduced in Patch 1.2.1 here.

