NHL 24: Total Control vs Skill Stick

The newest instalment of the ice hockey simulation is in full swing. Fans are content with what NHL 24 brought to the table, and so are we. Here you can check the NHL 24 review, while if you are new to the game, take a look at the controls guide. Speaking of which, in this guide, we discuss total control vs skill stick in NHL 24.

This year’s edition of NHL came with the introduction of a brand-new controller layout. The layout is called Total Control and can be used in both offense and defense. It should help players with its simplicity, unlike skill stick.

We compare these two below.

Total control vs skill stick in NHL 24

The NHL 24 game is introducing the Total Control Controller layout to simplify some of the more challenging moves in the game. With this layout, you can execute complex dekes such as the One-Handed Tuck, Michigan, and the Between the Legs shot with just a single button press.

click to enlarge + 2 Total Control offense

Although this layout may not be popular among competitive or professional NHL players, it will offer a fun experience for those who want to experiment with different moves in a real game. Every player can perform the dekes, but those with higher deking and player ratings can execute them better.

In addition to attacking moves, the game also features simplified defense controls by just pressing certain buttons. However, players who prefer competitive gameplay can still use the Skill-Stick layout.

NHL 24 also introduces the new Icon Passing System, where you can target specific team members for a pass with the press of a button. This system simplifies the game as you don't have to aim and pass with the stick.

click to enlarge + 2 Total Control defense

The NHL 24 removed the NHL 94 layout and the Hybrid Layout, and the Total Control layout replaced them. Players who prefer these layouts will have to adjust to the Total Control or the Skill-Stick layout.

One of the main problems with Total Control is that it prioritizes fancy moves over crucial functions, moving them from the face buttons to a less convenient location. For example, the circle/B and square/X buttons in the Skill Stick controls are used for line changes, a feature players use frequently throughout a game. In contrast, Total Control uses the D-pad for line changes which is a much less intuitive option. Using the D-pad requires you to take your thumb off the left stick, meaning that you’ll lose control of player movement momentarily.

However, reverting to Skill Stick controls isn't a complete solution due to a baffling second change that applies to both layouts in NHL 24. The right stick click is now used to brace against an incoming body check, making the skater let go of the puck while hopping to absorb the contact. It's not uncommon for players to accidentally click the stick while trying to shoot, leading to missed scoring opportunities.

Verdict

Now let's conclude this Total control vs skill stick in NHL 24 comparison. The Skill-Stick layout returns to NHL 24, and players can choose between this and the Total Control layout. The Total Control layout adds a new aspect to the game, especially when it comes to deking. It may not be everyone's preference, but it is an option for players who want to experiment.

The Total Control setup is a significant improvement, and it has a higher chance of impressing online players who can now perform skill moves that were previously inaccessible. However, executing such flashy moves in a game always comes with the risk of losing possession of the puck.

Remember to visit RealSport101 for more NHL 24 news and updates.