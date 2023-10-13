NHL 24: How to pull the goalie

Even though we explained how to skate faster and how to score in NHL 24, on some occasions, you will have to come from behind in order to win games. In the final minutes of the game, you will go all-out attack and need an extra skater on the ice. When that occurs, you can take the goalie for an extra player, and here, you can find out how to pull the goalie in NHL 24.

Fans are excited about an opportunity to enjoy new features and game modes in NHL 24. Hopefully, our NHL 24 controls guide helped you to master both offence and defence. Still, that doesn’t mean you will win every game, which is why you need to learn how to get an extra skater on the ice.

Here’s an overview of how NHL 24 players can pull the goalie.

How to pull the goalie in NHL 24: Controls explained

In order to take your goaltender out of the game and put an extra offensive player, you have to do the following:

Press LB + View for Xbox

Press L1 + Touchpad for PlayStation

As you can see, it’s pretty straightforward, and you don’t have to press more than two buttons at once to perform this action. It is how to pull the goalie in NHL 24.

What is the right time to pull the goaltender?

After you learn how to pull the goalie in NHL 24, it’s crucial to know when to do it. Normally, this action should be performed in the final minutes of the game, and only if you are losing by a goal or two.

click to enlarge With the goalie out of the game, the risk of conceding a goal is higher

Note that the puck has to be on your opponent’s third, or ideally, during the faceoff in the offensive zone. Still, remember that your goal will be left unguarded, so if you lose possession while trying to score on the other end, you could concede a goal.