FIFA 20 Future Stars: ALL cards, Team 2 Predictions & Daniel James card explained

This year’s Future Stars promo kicked off last Friday and it has not disappointed!

With 19 wonderkid cards now on FUT and Team 2 dropping today we cover everything you need to know about the popular promo.

Every Future Stars Card so far

There have been 19 out of 40 FS cards released so far.

Joao Felix (OVR 80 – FS 92)

After his big transfer to Atletico, the 20-year-old has been very much in the spotlight and could be one of the best forwards in years to come.

This will be Felix’s first boosted FIFA 20 card and he certainly deserves it!

Rodrygo (OVR 76 – FS 91)

After a £40m transfer to Real Madrid in 2019, Rodrygo has broken into the Madrid first-team brilliantly on the right-hand side.

Rodrygo already has four goals in four Champions League appearances, so he’s definitely on the right track to reach his Future Star potential!

Sandro Tonali (OVR 75 – FS 91)

With transfer rumours floating around from big clubs, Tonali’s massive potential is clear to see and so he is deserving of his 91 FS rating.

His nationality and hairstyle have often had him likened to Andrea Pirlo – not a bad footballer to be associated with…

Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 – FS 90)

The Man United starlet is a majorly popular inclusion, thanks to his 5-star weak foot and potential skill move upgrade – this is set to be a great FUT card!

With four Premier League goals for Man United this season, Greenwood has been in impressive form at just 18-years-old.

Gabriel Martinelli (OVR 68 – FS 90)

The young Arsenal Brazilian has been one of the Gunners’ most exciting players this season and has established himself as a Future Star.

Most recently, the Brazilian scored a wonder goal against rivals Chelsea, picking the ball up 70 yards from the Chelsea net!

Nicolas Dominguez (OVR 75 – FS 89)

Nicolas Dominguez was on loan to Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield for the first half of the season – with five goals and an assist in 13 appearances, it’s not hard to understand why he’s rated so highly at 21 years old.

Now he’s back at Bologna, many football fans are excited to see how he performs in the Serie A!

Ozan Kabak (OVR 74 – FS 88)

The Turkish centre back moved up a Bundesliga division back in 2019, switching Stuttgart for Schalke.

He’s massively impressed at Schalke and even contributed three goals and an assist! Good going for a centre half!

Mason Mount (OVR 75 – FS 88)

With Chelsea’s transfer ban over the last summer window, Mason Mount has been integral to the London side’s season.

At just 21 years old, Mount has already scored five goals and assisted another three in the Premier League this season!

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80 – FS 87)

For a 23-year-old, Moussa Dembele has already been around a fair bit! He kicked off his senior career at Fulham, before moving to Celtic and then Lyon.

He’s certainly seemed to have settled in at Lyon, scoring 12 Ligue 1 goals this season alone!

Boubacar Kamara (OVR 75 – FS 87)

Boubacar Kamara is a product of the Marseille youth system and has been on flying form this season.

If you were wondering who would follow the likes of Varane in the France national squad, wonder no more!

Lisandro Martinez (OVR 77 – FS 86)

Lisandro Martinez is more typically known as a centre back, but he has found some fantastic form playing in the defensive midfield for Ajax this season.

The Argentinian has even managed to grab himself two goals!

Max Aarons (OVR 72 – FS 85)

Unfortunately, newly-promoted Norwich have found it tough to adapt to the Premier League level of football.

However, a highlight in their 2019/20 campaign has been the breakout talent of 20-year-old Max Aarons – keep an eye on this chap, Southgate!

Moussa Diaby (OVR 74 – FS 85)

Moussa Diaby moved to Leverkusen from PSG last summer for a fee of £10.8 million! A huge fee for a 20-year-old.

The Frenchman has a goal and two assists in the Bundesliga so far, so watch this space.

Emerson (OVR 71 – FS 85)

No, the Chelsea fullback hasn’t moved to Real Betis. In actual fact, Betis’ Emerson embodies the modern fullback.

Three goals and five assists from the right back position, it’s not hard to understand why the 21-year-old is so highly rated!

Moise Kean SBC (OVR 76 – FS 87)

Moise Kean made the move from Juventus to Everton back in 2019 and has seen a considerable amount of Premier League action since!

His SBC has now expired, but if you earned this special card, you can find a full analysis and review of his Future Stars card here.

Weston McKennie SBC (OVR 76 – FS 86)

Weston McKennie graduated from the Schalke youth team back in 2017 and has grown into quite the player since – he’s now made 15 Bundesliga appearances this season!

His SBC is live until the 8th February and you can find out whether he’s worth it here.

Martin Odegaard (OVR 78 – Academy FS 87)

The Norwegian has been showing his potential in the last few years, that many spotted at the age of 16 – this season he’s put in some brilliant performances for Sociedad.

His above FS card is one of four Academy cards ranging from 80 to 87, which can be earned and upgraded through competing certain Objectives.

Daniel James (OVR 72 – Academy FS 86)

The Welshman has caught the attention of many United fans this season – could he be the next Ryan Giggs on that left-hand side for the Red Devils?

He also has four Academy cards ranging from 75 to 86, which can be earned and upgraded through completing Objectives.

Takefusa Kubo SBC (OVR 70 – FS 88)

Takefusa Kubo is Japan’s up and coming star, and signed for Real Madrid last summer at just 18 years old!

The winger is currently on loan to RCD Mallorca, where he’s getting a lot of first-team action, with 19 La Liga appearances this season.

Find out whether his SBC is worth it here.

Team 2 Predictions

The following players are who we expect to be released today.

Lautaro Martinez – 93 OVR

The Argentine has become more established this season and so is still easily eligible for a Future Stars item – after missing out on an anticipated Headliners card, maybe he’s been saved for the Future Stars promo.

Erling Braut Haaland

Haaland’s incredible eight goals in his first four appearances at his new club, made him the first player to do so at any Bundesliga club. He would surely come in with one of the highest ratings?

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 91 OVR

One of Chelsea’s many young starlets coming through their academy, the 19-year-old winger looks set to become one of England’s main future talents.

Theo Hernandez – 90 OVR

Another player that was tipped for a Headliners card – being only 22, Theo Hernandez is still eligible for a Future Stars item and should feature.

Alex Meret – 90 OVR

While he may be older than the already established Donnarumma, Alex Meret is still tipped to be one of the best future keepers, with many likening him to the next Buffon.

Federico Valverde – 89 OVR

Having broken into the Madrid first team, the 21-year-old has been showing glimpses of his potential and looks set to receive a card in the high 80s.

Plus, that loading screen is a massive clue that he’s on the way.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 89 OVR

The 22-year-old has certainly been in the spotlight for Man United, but still has a way to go in realising his full potential – he could become one of the best full-backs in world football.

Mason Greenwood – 88 OVR

The Man United starlet is a majorly popular inclusion, thanks to his 5-star weak foot and potential skill move upgrade- he could be a great player in FUT.

William Saliba – 88 OVR

The 18-year-old, on loan from Arsenal, certainly has bags of potential, with SoFifa giving him a potential future rating of 88.

Mohamed Ihattaren – 88 OVR

The 17-year-old is catching everyone’s eye in the Eredivisie this season, bagging three goals and four assists for PSV so far.

Nicolo Zaniolo – 87 OVR

The 20-year-old has been establishing himself well in the Roma team this season, already receiving an IF and a Europa League TOTGS item.

Fikayo Tomori – 87 OVR

The pacey English CB has broken into the Chelsea first team this season and looks set to become a very good defender if he fulfils his potential.

Kieran Tierney – 87 OVR

The young Scotsman has been an exciting player for Arsenal this season, in the Europa League especially, and could be one of the best Premier League Left backs if he reaches his potential.

Renan Lodi – 87 OVR

Another left back, the 21-year-old Brazilian has been a solid performer for Atletico this season – he should be due to a very nice upgrade if he’s included in the Future Stars squad.

Daniel James Academy Card Explained

Essentially, Academy cards are a new variation of the traditional Objectives cards.

If you complete certain Objectives you will earn the initial Academy card.

However, once you’ve redeemed the first Academy card, you will be issued with a new set of Objectives to complete, in order to upgrade your Academy card to the next level.

EVOLVE: You can upgrade your Daniel James Academy card by completing Objectives

As you can see, each Academy card has four levels. Once you’ve completed all the Objectives your Academy card will upgrade to its highest rating.

In addition, the Academy card’s position can change with each upgrade to represent different stages in their career.

To find out more about James’ Future Star card, head here.

