FIFA 20 Headliners: Release date, Predictions, SBC, Players & more

EA Sports have revealed that Headliners are returning for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Get ready for some incredible live FUT items arriving in the coming days!

What are Headliners?

First introduced on FIFA 19, Headliners are a special line of Ultimate Team cards.

These players operate similarly to Ones to Watch, but for Headliners, players will always remain one overall point higher than their latest in-form card.

These are known as “live” cards, and last year saw Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reach an 88 OVR and teammate Paul Pogba going has high as 92.

Most of these players will be released into packs, with others, much like FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUTMAS, available via SBC.

FUT 20 Headliners Predictions

EA tend to go with players who have had a good first half of the season, so we would expect some of the following players to be selected as Headliners.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – Headliners 90)

Ciro Immobile is the only player to have picked up three in-form cards so far on FIFA 20. It would be a surprise for him to be selected as Headliner at this point.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – Headliners 95)

Many FIFA fans would love to see Kevin De Bruyne pick up a deserved in-form thanks to his thrilling start to the season. The only thing that could stand in his way is how high is OVR rating is, leaving not a huge amount for growth.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – Headliners 92)

This man just loves goals. Robert Lewandowski already has two in-form cards so far in FIFA 20, with the Pole just one goal behind Ciro Immobile in the European Golden Boot standings.

SBCs

Check back once the Headliners have been released to find out what you need to do to get your hands on them.

