FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Daniel James Future Stars Academy Card: List of Objectives, Upgrades and Analysis

Daniel James’ Future Stars Academy Card has been released as a Season Objective in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, allowing players to upgrade James’ Future Stars card through gameplay related objectives.

Daniel James Objectives

Here are all the Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to obtain, and then upgrade Daniel James’ 75-Rated Future Stars Academy card, all the way up to his full potential 86 rated card!



A Future Star: Assist 3 Goals using Premier League Players

Reward: 200XP & 75 OVR Future Stars Academy James

Made In Wales: Score 2 Goals using 75 OVR Future Stars Academy James

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

A Red Devil in the Making: Assist 2 goals using 75 OVR Future Stars Academy James

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

A Promising Start: Score using 75 OVR Future Stars Academy James in 3 separate matches.

Reward: 200XP & 80 OVR Future Stars Academy James

First Timer: Score a volley using 80 OVR Future Stars Academy James in Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

They Call Him Fishy: Score a Chip Shot using 80 OVR Future Stars Academy James in Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Climbing the Ranks: Score a Low Driven Shot using 80 OVR Future Stars Academy James in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min Professional difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & 82 OVR Future Stars Academy James

Classic Crosser: Assist 5 goals with a Cross using 82 OVR Future Stars Academy James in Squad Battles on min Professional difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Dominant Dragon: Score 2 goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Academy James in 2 separate Squad Battles wins on min Legendary difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Wonderful Winger: Score and assist using 82 OVR Future Stars Academy James in 8 separate Squad Battles wins on min World Class difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Consistent Performer: Play 15 games with Daniel James in your starting lineup.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

OVERALL GROUP REWARD: 86 Future Stars Academy Daniel James

Daniel James In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

While there are 4 version of the Future Stars Academy Dan James, the 75, 80, 82 and 86, I’m going to analyse the best version, the final group reward 86 version.

Without doubt, Daniel James will feel super quick in FUT, with 97 Acceleration, 97 Sprint Speed, 99 Agility and 95 Balance being majorly important stats this year.

A couple of downsides however do include his low 81 Reactions and 82 Ball Control, which may present slight issues when receiving passes and dribbling.

His shooting isn’t bad, with 84 Finishing and 96 Shot Power, however he may be let down with only 78 Composure. 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot are certainly positives to mention.

Daniel James would benefit massively from a Sniper chemistry style, to boost his Finishing, Dribbling, Composure, Ball Control and Reactions.

Daniel James Squad Links

Playing in the Premier League, there are a tonne of ways to link Daniel James into your squad, with a lot of great Manchester United links to utilise.

Up front, if you’re looking for a way to link the new Future Stars 90 Greenwood into your side, James makes for a nice link, with 85 Martial being another attacking option.



In the midfield, 88 Pogba is a solid option, and also look to 82 Wan-Bissaka as a very meta RB option to strong link to the Welshman.

