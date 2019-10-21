FIFA 20: Best Premier League Ultimate Team - De Bruyne, Salah, Son & more

EA's most recent instalment of the FIFA franchise is now well underway with fans grinding both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

One of the most sort after leagues in Ultimate Team is the Premier League. This makes more players from the English top-flight a lot more money to buy, compared to the MLS or less popular domestic leagues.

However, if you have been blessed with packing a very expensive player or are willing to buy packs to gain an advantage over your opponents, we here at RealSport have put together the best Premier League team you could buy with your money thus far!

RealSport depicts the best Prem Team in FUT you could feast your eyes on.

Alisson (OVR 89)

Position: GK

Age: 26

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 90 Positioning, 89 GK Reflexes, 88 reactions

Cost: 60k PS4 / 63k Xbox One

A 'keeper is easily forgotten about in an Ultimate Team and should really not be underestimated. He's the last line of defence and can be the difference between winning or losing. Who better to have than goalie of the moment Alisson?

Has any stopper in world football had as much of a successful season than Alisson Becker? With golden gloves in the Premier League, Champions League and Copa America, the answer is surely no.

In his first season in Liverpool colours, he kept a staggering 21 clean sheets and was one of the main catalysts for Liverpool’s transformation into title contenders. He is expected to continue this in his current season and is the best keeper available in the Prem right now.

The 26-year-old's base rated 89 card is worth 60,000 coins on PS4 and 63,000 on Xbox One.

Alternative options: David De Gea (OVR 88)

Kyle Walker (OVR 84)

Position: RB

Age: 29

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Best stats: 94 sprint speed, 89 stamina, 86 shot power

Cost: 76k PS4 / 68k Xbox One

The pacey fullback Kyle Walker has been rated the highest right back in the Premier League this season highlighting why he should be in your PL side. Not only does he have incredible pace, but both his defending and physical ratings are good, further explaining why he is the best RB in the Prem at the moment.

His base rated card is worth 76,000 coins on PS4 and 68,000 coins on Xbox One.

Alternative option: Joao Cancelo (OVR 84)

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90)

Position: CB

Age: 27

Club: Liverpool

Country: Netherlands

Best stats: 92 strength, 92 standing tackle, 90 jumping

Cost: 589k PS4 / 511k Xbox One

Liverpool’s number 4 Virgil van Dijk has physical prowess, mobility and calmness making him a fan favourite in both real life and on FIFA 20.

For the whole of last season, an attacker failed to dribble past VVD showing his sheer dominance as a defender. He also picked up UEFA Player of the Year 2019 and is in the running for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

There's no centre back in the Prem as good as Van Dijk, although his base rated 90 card comes at a hefty price of 589,000 coins on PS4 and 511,000 on XBOX.

Alternative option: Davinson Sanchez (OVR 83)

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87)

Position: CB

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

Best stats: 89 standing tackle, 88 sliding tackle, 87 interceptions

Cost: 54.5k PS4 / 59k Xbox One

Aymeric Laporte was Man City’s outstanding defender in his first full season in the Premier League, but an injury has thwarted his progress this term. Three goals and three assists in 35 league appearances is an excellent return for the Frenchman and he will form the backbone for any Premier League FUT alongside Van Dijk.

Laporte is described by pundits as a centre back who is comfortable playing out from the back. His size and power make it extremely difficult to knock him off the ball.

The 25-year-old's base rated 87 card is worth 54,500 coins on PS4 and 59,000 on Xbox One. Although this is a big sum of coins this far into FIFA 20, we feel this will decrease as time continues.

Alternative option: Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87)

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85)

Position: LB

Age: 25

Club: Liverpool

Country: Scotland

Best stats: 94 stamina, 86 sprint speed, 84 reactions

Cost: 70.5k PS4 / 70k Xbox One

Robertson is considered by former England defender Phil Neville to be one of the best left-backs in the world, due to his pace, energy, and crossing ability. He has been a revelation for Liverpool (alongside both Van Dijk and Alisson) and played a major part in getting them to the UEFA Champions League final last season.

The Scotsman's base rated card is worth 70,500 coins on PS4 and 70,000 on XBOX.

Alternative option: Lucas Digne (OVR 83)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

Position: CAM

Age: 28

Club: Manchester City

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 94 vision, 93 crossing, 92 long passing

Cost: 365k PS4 / 345k Xbox One

Kevin De Bruyne had an unfortunate 2019 with injuries. Overall, he missed 29 games for Man City because of injuries last season. This didn't stop him however when he did play, playing to the best of his ability highlighting why he's one of the best CAMs around.

We think despite this, he will remain in the top 10 rated players for FIFA 20. This season will be the season where he can once more reign as the best player in the Premier League

Alternative option: Christian Eriksen (OVR 88)

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89)

Position: CDM

Age: 28

Club: Chelsea

Country: France

Best stats 97 stamina, 93 reactions, 92 interceptions

Cost: 340k PS4 / 292k Xbox One

Last season was a curious one for N’Golo Kante, as he found himself often at the centre of debate regarding his positioning in Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea side.

Even playing in a role more advanced than he is accustomed to, he was an indispensable member of the side. Under Lampard we’ll see Kante doing what he does best again, covering all areas of the pitch to break up play. His FIFA card will allow you to keep the ball in the middle and recover it when lost.

Kante is worth 340,000 coins on PS4 and 292,000 on Xbox One... get saving.

Alternative option: Fabinho (OVR 85)

Paul Pogba (OVR 88)

Position: CM

Age: 26

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Best stats: 90 ball control, 90 shot power, 90 long passing

Cost: 397k PS4 / 364k Xbox One

Last season saw the best and worst of Paul Pogba, after producing a series of laborious displays under Jose Mourinho before showcasing his best form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed.

Combining power and technical ability, he’s one of the most effective Premier League players to use on FIFA and an essential for your ultimate team.

His base rated card is worth 424,000 coins on PS4 and 362,000 on Xbox One.

Alternative option: Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84)

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90)

Position: RW

Age: 26

Club: Liverpool

Country: Egypt

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 92 finishing, 91 agility

Cost: 364k PS4 / 318k Xbox One

The 2018/19 season saw the Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah yield 22 league goals. Although not the return of the previous campaign, he proved he was not a one season wonder and warranted his place among FIFA’s elite players.

His FIFA 20 card is a beast and definitely someone you want in your team that other players will start sweating when they see!

His base rated card is worth 371,000 coins on PS4 and 313,000 on Xbox One.

Alternative option: Raheem Sterling (OVR 88)

Heung-min Son (OVR 87)

Position: CF

Age: 27

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: South Korea

Best stats: 90 long shots, 89 sprint speed, 89 reactions

Cost: 493k PS4 / 395k Xbox One

Son Heung-min is an absolute baller, and his awe-inspiring performances last season were not in vain. He has been awarded an overall rating of 87 this year, and it is likely to increase with his form as the season progresses.

A Striker is any FIFA Ultimate Teams go to player, when it comes to spending the big bucks on... and rightly so as the majority of the time having a Striker who can score will win you games.

Son is no exception and is definitely worthy of the upfront position in your team.

Alternative option: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88)

Sadio Mane (OVR 88)

Position: LW

Age: 27

Club: Liverpool

Country: Senegal

Best stats: 95 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 90 positioning

Cost: 381k PS4 / 344k Xbox One

2018/19 was so close to being the perfect year for Sadio Mane, having lost out on the Premier League title by a mere point as well as finishing runner up in the African Cup of Nations.

Still, a Champions League winners medal is a pretty good consolation. Mane was unplayable for much of last season with Liverpool, tying for the Premier League golden boot with 22 goals. He is sure to improve on this in the 2019/20 season and will be an ideal winger to score goals and assist Son upfront!

Alternative option: Leroy Sane (OVR 86)

The Ultimate Premier League team

This team costs upwards of 2.5 million coins on both consoles - so if you don't have this sort of pocket change on FIFA 20 FUT yet, keep saving up the cash and playing games.

We know this is a huge team for this early on in FIFA 20. With the players who are slightly out of position, ensure to use modifier on them (eg turn CAM De Bruyne into a CM) to get maximum chemistry on each player.

But WOW would that team destroy!

