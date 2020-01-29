BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTW 20 Revealed: In-Form Insigne and Headliners Ilicic coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 20’s Team of the Week 20 has been announced by EA and it’s a little surprising who features as this week’s best player!
Lorenzo Insigne scored the second goal in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Juventus, but it could be argued that there were other players more deserving of a TOTW card than the Italian.
However, the inclusion of Josip Ilicic is fully expected after he scored a hat-trick against Torino.
Keep reading to see who else is included in TOTW 20.
Lorenzo Insigne (TOTW 88)
Lorenzo Insigne may be a surprise inclusion in TOTW 20, but that doesn’t take away from how deadly his new In-Form card looks.
With 90 pace and 92 dribbling there won’t be many defenders who can handle the Italian winger.
Josip Ilicic (TOTW 88 – Headliners 89)
Josip Ilicic has done more than enough to be included in TOTW 20 – The Atalanta striker scored three goals in his side’s 7-0 win over Torino.
In addition, the Slovenian’s new 88 In-Form rating will propel his Headliners card to a massive 89 OVR!
Other players in Team of the Week 20
Gianluigi Donnarumma is touted as a future goalkeeping legend.
His MOTM performance and clean sheet against Brescia suggest he is definitely on the right track
In the Premier League, Ricardo Pereira put in another top-class performance against West Ham, contributing a goal and an assist.
Meanwhile, Alassane Plea increased his Bundesliga goal tally, scoring a brace (including an insane trick shot) in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Mainz.
TOTW 20 Full Lineup
There are also in-form cards for Bayern’s Leon Goretzka (OVR 86), Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (OVR 85) and Lazio centre back Francesco Acerbi (OVR 85).
