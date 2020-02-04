FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Martin Ødegaard Future Stars Academy Card: List of Objectives, Upgrades and Analysis

Martin Ødegaard’s Future Stars Academy Card has been released as a Season Objective in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, allowing players to upgrade the Norwegian’s Future Stars item through gameplay related objectives.

Martin Ødegaard Objectives

Here are all the Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to obtain, and then upgrade Martin Ødegaard’s 80-Rated Future Stars Academy card, all the way up to his full potential 87 rated card!

A Future Star: Score 3 Goals using Midfielders

Reward: 200XP & 80 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard

Young Debutant: Score 3 Goals using 80 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Chance Creator: Assist 2 goals using 80 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

A Promising Start: Score using 80 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard in 4 separate matches.

Reward: 200XP & 84 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard

Passing the Grade: Assist 2 goals with a Through Ball using 84 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Climbing the Ranks: Score using 84 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard in 4 separate matches in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard

Line Breaker: Assist 6 goals with a Lob Through Ball using 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & Two Rare Gold Players Pack

The Finishing Touch: Score 5 Finesse Shots using 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Big Game Player: Score and assist using 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard in 3 Rivals wins.

Reward: 200XP & Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Main Man: Score in 9 separate Rivals wins using 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard.

Reward: 200XP & Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Consistent Performer: Play 20 games with Ødegaard in your starting lineup.

Reward: 200XP & CAM>CF Card

OVERALL GROUP REWARD: 87 OVR Future Stars Academy Ødegaard.

Martin Ødegaard In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Martin Ødegaard’s 87 rated card is certainly someone that you don’t want to mess with, with a tonne of great stats for a CAM.

Starting off, he should feel very quick on the ball, with 90 Acceleration, 88 Agility and 88 Balance, but especially thanks to 98 Ball Control and 96 Dribbling.

His passing should be a joy to play with, with 95 Vision, 97 Crossing, and 93 Short Passing.

Expect good things from distance, with 95 Shot Power and 94 Long Shots, however do consider getting a Deadeye chemistry style to boost his 80 Finishing up to 95.

Martin Ødegaard Squad Links

Despite playing in La Liga, there aren’t a tonne of top strong links to use to link Ødegaard into a squad.

There are a couple of decent Sociedad wingers you can use in 83 Portu and 84 Oyarzabal, however it may just be better to go with a standard La Liga team in this case.

An interesting link for hybrids could be the 86 Haland, allowing for an original Norwegian link

READ MORE: *BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars ANNOUNCED – Joao Felix, Rodrygo, Martinelli & more

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who if you’ll be completing Martin Ødegaard’s Objective.

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips!