FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Premier League Ratings Refresh Predictions – Vardy, Abraham & more

The January transfer window has arrived, so we can expect a number of changes to the Premier League over the next few weeks. However, January also marks the halfway point in the 2019/20 season and therefore it’s a great opportunity to evaluate how players have fared so far.

On FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team, the top performers and over-achievers will receive a Ratings Refresh, with a whole host of players earning boosts to their overall ratings. Keep reading, as RealSport predicts five players from the Premier League who could be set for an increase.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 → 85)

The number one man on our list is none other than English centre forward Jamie Vardy – it’s fair to say the Leicester striker is well and truly having a party this season, as he leads the race for the golden boot with a massive return of 17 goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

Frankly, it’s hard to believe that Vardy’s FUT card was given an 82 overall rating in this year’s game – surely he’s done enough to earn a well-deserved boost. The striker has already received an 84 rated in-form card and an 86 rated POTM card, so a boost to 85 (including boosts to his attacking prowess) only seems fair.

Tammy Abraham (OVR 76 → 80)

With the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, and a devastating transfer ban over last summer, Chelsea seemed to be in real turmoil. However, Tammy Abraham has been the hero that Lampard’s side needed, coming on leaps and bounds since the start of the season.

Having played in all 20 of Chelsea’s Premier League games, contributing 12 goals and three assists, the young Englishman is worthy of a rating boost.

Having already been awarded two in-form FUT cards, rated 81 and 84, we can expect Abraham’s base card to receive an upgrade to 80 overall. His pace, shooting and dribbling have all been superb over the first half of the season, which should be reflected in his new upgrade.

Adama Traore (OVR 74 → 80)

Adama Traore has proven a devastating force for Wolves this season, contributing four goals and four assists in 20 Premier League appearances, helping his side reach seventh spot by 2020.

The Spaniard has made a name for himself utilising his immense speed and strength to beat players, most recently completing a record breaking 15 take-ons in Wolves clash against Watford.

Evidently, Traore is worthy of a rating boost this month, especially when you consider his physicality is currently rated a measly 75 – I think we can all agree that this attribute needs an upgrade… In addition, Adama has proven his shooting and dribbling abilities are above his current rating.

John Lundstram (OVR 67 → 74)

Let’s be honest, absolutely nobody predicted that Sheffield United would be sat in eighth place with 29 points come January 2020. The Blades have truly outdone any expectations and have proved themselves worthy of Premier League standards.

John Lundstram has been a stand-out player for Sheffield, scoring three goals and providing two assists, along with providing crucial defensive support for his side.

Lundstram started FIFA 20 with a mere 67 base rated silver card, but surely his card will experience a monumental rise come the new ratings refresh updates. He’s already earned a 76 rated in-form card, so a boosted base card of 74, with improvements all-round are to be expected.

