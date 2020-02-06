FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Takefusa Kubo Future Star SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Takefusa Kubo’s Future Star card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time.

Takefusa Kubo SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Takefusa Kubo’s Future Star SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Thursday 6th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Tuesday 11th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: La Liga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SBC Cost: ~140,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. He’s certainly not a bad RM card, but doesn’t have the best links.

Takefusa Kubo In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Kubo is a decent RM card, however he does lack a couple of key stats.

In terms of speed, he’s a top tier card, with 99 Acceleration, 89 Sprint Speed, 96 Agility and 96 Balance, so should feel quick on the ball.

His Shooting is passable, with 86 Positioning, 89 Finishing and 85 Shot Power, however he is let down a lot with only 74 Composure.

With 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, he’s definitely usable in that department, plus with 91 Ball Control and 92 Dribbling, he’ll be quite difficult to defend, despite only having 71 Reactions.

Takefusa Kubo Squad Links

Outside of just linking Kubo into a regular La Liga lineup, there aren’t too many great options to link him with.

RCD Mallorca teammate 85 Hernandez is a decent link available via League SBCs, 85 Yamaguchi is a weak link available currently in Storyline Rewards, while 88 Nakata provides the only other usable strong link to Kubo.

