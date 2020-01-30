FIFA 20: Ones to Watch (OTW) Predictions – Bruno Fernandes, Dani Olmo & more

Ones to Watch cards are very popular amongst the FIFA community, as these live cards are upgraded to match the player’s highest in-form rating.

Therefore, OTW cards will improve every time the player is included in a TOTW squad.

With the January transfer window coming to an end, Ratings Refresh is just around the corner, and a new set of Ones to Watch cards will drop soon.

Keep reading as we predict the players who are likely to receive a Ones to Watch card in the next few weeks.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 → 88)

Position: CAM, CM



Potential new club(s): Inter Milan



Cost: 33k PS4 / 33k Xbox One

Christian Eriksen’s future hung in the balance for a while, as the Danishman’s Tottenham contract expired in June 2020.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Eriksen will now ply his trade in Serie A, completing a £27.2 million move to Inter Milan. With his incredible playmaking ability, Eriksen is poised to set Serie A alight.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 → 85)

Position: CAM, CM

New club: Manchester United

Cost: 14k PS4 / 14k Xbox One

Since joining Sporting back in 2017, Bruno Fernades has developed into an incredible midfield talent. He’s been on sublime form this season, contributing 15 goals and 14 assists in 28 appearances.

It’s no wonder the Portuguese man has been so sought after. Although Barcelona looked to highjack Manchester United’s deal, the Red Devils have won the race for Fernandes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 → OTW 85)

Position: ST



New club: AC Milan



Cost: 10.5k PS4 / 10.75k Xbox One

He may be 38 years old, but that hasn’t stopped Zlatan from making yet another high profile move, rejoining former employers AC Milan on a six-month contract.

Ibrahimovic received an 86 OVR In-Form card at LA Galaxy, but his AC Milan OTW card will remain at 85 rated until the Swede receives an In-Form at his new club.

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 73 → OTW 86)

Position: ST

New club: Borussia Dortmund

Current price: 9.8k PS4 / 10k coins Xbox One

There was plenty of potential suitors for the Leeds born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, but it was German giants Borussia Dortmund who won the battle for his signature.

Haaland has started his Dortmund career with a bang, scoring five goals in just 59 minutes of game-time! As a result, the Norweigan was included in TOTW 19, so his OTW card would come in with an 86 OVR rating.

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 82 → 82)

Position: RW, CAM, LW

New club: Tottenham Hotspur

Current price: 1.4k PS4 / 1k coins Xbox One

Steven Bergwijn has been on hot form for PSV Eindhoven this season, contributing five goals and 10 assists in just 16 games. As a result, the Dutchman has already earned a second in-form card on FIFA 20, rated 86 OVR.

It’s now been confirmed the 22-year-old has signed for Spurs for a fee of around £27 million. Can the young winger fill the Eriksen shaped hole in North London?

Alvaro Odriozola (OVR 80 → 80)

Position: RB

New club: Bayern Munich

Current price: 3.1k PS4 / 2.7k coins Xbox One

Odriozola moved to Real Madrid back in 2018 but has struggled to get game time since. The 24-year-old has played just four La Liga matches for Los Blancos this season – however, he won three out of those four and even contributed an assist.

The Spanish right back has now moved to Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season, where he will hopefully be given the chance to develop as he heads towards his prime years.

Dani Olmo (OVR 79 → 79)

Position: CAM

New club: RB Leipzig

Current price: 700 PS4 / 800 coins Xbox One

After being sought after by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United, it’s Bundesliga side RB Leipzig who have secured the Spaniard’s signature for €35m.

Olmo is one of the hottest young midfield prospects about, so he’s certainly a player to keep your eye on as he starts his Bundesliga journey.

Sander Berge (OVR 79 → 79)

Position: CDM, CM

New club: Sheffield United

Cost: 700 PS4 / 700 Xbox One

He may only be 21-years-old, but Sander Berge stands at six foot five inches and already has 20 international caps for Norway!

Therefore, it’s understandable why Sheffield United have smashed their club’s transfer record to secure the services of the highly-rated midfielder, with Berge joining the Blades on a four and a half year deal.

Gedson Fernandes (OVR 76 → 78)

Position: CM

New club: Tottenham (loan)

Cost: 600 PS4 / 650 Xbox One

A whole host of clubs were after Benfica’s Portuguese wonderkid, but it was Jose Mourinho and Tottenham who won the race for central midfielder, Gedson Fernandes.

Manchester United and West Ham were also trying to snap up the 21-year-old, but he has headed for Spurs on an 18-month loan with an option to buy. The Premier League will be a test for the young midfielder, but he may well rise to the challenge.

