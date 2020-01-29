FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Luka Jović Player Moments SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Luka Jovic’s Player Moments card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his 5 goals against Dusseldorf in the 2018/19 Bundesliga Season.

Luka Jović SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Luka Jovic’s Player Moments SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Wednesday 29th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Tuesday 4th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 83 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 3: Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~190,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. While he’s a decent ST, there are far better options available for the price.

Luka Jović In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Jovic is a very good card this year, with 5* weak foot being the key draw, however this card does have a couple issues for the price.

His shooting is a massive plus, with 91 Positioning, 93 Finishing and 90 Shot Power. Coupled with his 5* Weak Foot and 89 Composure, he’ll be a deadly finisher on both feet.

In terms of dribbling, while he does have 88 Agility, 87 Balance, 94 Ball Control, 94 Reactions and 91 Dribbling, he is somewhat let down by his 3* skill moves.

His pace is okay, however 83 Acceleration isn’t the best for a striker costing nearly 200,000 coins to complete.

Luka Jović Squad Links

Playing in La Liga, Jovic isn’t too difficult to fit into a team if you’re running a full La Liga side.

If however, you’re looking for strong links, there aren’t too many to go for outside of Real Madrid links, with the Player Moments 95 Hazard being an option, as well as the new IF 88 Casemiro.

