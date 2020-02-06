BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 LEAK: Ultimate Team loading screen gives us CLUE as to new cards

The first batch of Future Stars proved extremely popular the FIFA community, with fans desperate to see who will be released next.

Team 2 may be landing TOMORROW – but we’ve already been given a massive hint as to who will feature!

Keep reading to see which players have been leaked.

A loading screen has found its way on to Twitter, and RealSport writer and FUT expert MattFutTrading appears to have clocked who’s on the way.

STARS IN YOUR EYES: The team logos give us some clue as to who to expect

The three badges reveal a centre mid from Real Madrid, a Borussia Dortmund player and an Argentinian with an eye for goal will be unveiled tomorrow.

Step forward Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez, whose form has seen him touted as Argentina’s next big superstar.

The striker has been linked with Barcelona and Man City

The Real Madrid future star is likely to be Federico Valverde, who has fast become a fan favourite amongst Los Blancos fans.

Valverde was instrumental in Real’s Super Cup victory last month

Last but not least, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland rounds off the trio.

Haland has enjoyed a record-breaking start to his career at Dortmund

Haland’s incredible eight goals in his first four appearances at his new club, made him the first player to do so at any Bundesliga club.

FIFA 20 rolled out their Future Stars last Friday, making it one of the biggest promos we have seen in the many years FIFA Ultimate Team.

These cards feature some of the finest young guns in world football, with their boosted ratings offering a glimpse into what we can expect from these wonderkids in the years to come.

With one team and some SBCs already out the way, check out our full Team 2 predictions here.

