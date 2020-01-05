FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: All Confirmed Transfers & Predictions – Haland, Ibrahimovic, Pogba & more

2020 is finally here and that means one thing: the transfer window is open!

Whilst the big money, high profile transfers are usually reserved for the summer window, the January window gives clubs the opportunity to bring in reinforcements for the second half of the campaign.

One club who have been well known to deal in January in past windows is runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool. In the last decade they saw Fernando Torres and Phillipe Coutinho leave the club, but they also brought in some serious talent, the likes of Luis Suarez and Virgil Van Dijk.

There has been some big names moving across Europe already this window and a whole load more rumoured to be on the move. Here is the rundown of all the key January action.

Erling Braut Haland (OVR 73 → 78)

Position: ST



New club: Borussia Dortmund



Current price: 4k PS4 / 850 coins Xbox One

There was plenty of potential suitors for the Leeds born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haland, but it was German giants Borussia Dortmund who won the battle for his signature.

With a release clause believed to be in the region of just £17.1 million, the former RB Salzburg bagsman was hot property and despite a move to Manchester United or Juventus looking the most likely option, Dortmund swooped in at the eleventh hour to get their man.

He is currently a 73 rated non-rare silver on FUT, expect that card to receive a significant ratings boost on his transferred card.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 → 85)

Position: ST



New club: AC Milan



Cost: 9.7k PS4 / 9.7k Xbox One

He may be 38-years-old, but that hasn’t stopped Zlatan from making yet another high profile move, rejoining former employers AC Milan on a six-month contract.

The legendary Swedish forward had been linked with a number of clubs after his contract with LA Galaxy came to an end. However it was a move back to the Italian capital which took Ibrahimovic’s fancy as he joined the struggling Serie A side on an initial six month contract.

Ibrahimovic is currently rated 85 on his LA Galaxy card and we don’t expect that to change on his transferred card.

Takumi Minamino (OVR 75 → 78)

Position: CAM



New club: Liverpool



Cost: 650 PS4 / 650 Xbox One

Another player who has left Salzburg for pastures new this month is Japanese attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino, who joins Liverpool on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Like Haland, Minamino had an incredibly low release clause in his contract, just £7.25 million, which Liverpool decided to activate after Minamino impressed Klopp during Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over the Austrian side in the Champions League group stage.

His current RB Salzburg card is a 75-rated CAM, we expect there to be a ratings increase to 78 OVR on his Liverpool card.

Exequiel Palacios (OVR 77 → 77)

Position: CM

New club: Bayer Leverkusen

Cost: 700 coins PS4 / 700 coins Xbox One

One youngster who has switched South America for Europe this month is Argentinian midfielder Exequiel Palacios who joins Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth an estimated £17M.

The central midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club which will see him remain there until 2025. Palacios’ versatility will see him fit in well at Leverkusen, with the 21-year-old able to play slightly deeper as a six or further forward if required.

With Palacios yet to prove himself in Europe we do not see EA making any alteration to his current 77 overall rating.

Julian Weigl (OVR 80 → 80)

Position: CDM



New club: Benfica



Cost: 1.8k PS4 / 2k Xbox One

It’s one in and one out at Dortmund after Benfica won the race to sign the highly sought after German midfielder Julian Weigl.

A host of clubs had been linked with the 24-year-old, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal, but it was the current Primeira Liga leaders who agreed a deal in the region of £17 million.

The German midfielder is currently an 80-rated non-rare gold card and we don’t expect there to be any change to his rating on his transferred card.

