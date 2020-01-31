FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Moise Kean Future Star SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Moise Kean’s Future Star card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time.

Moise Kean SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Moise Kean’s Future Star SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 31st January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Monday 3rd February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Premier League Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 83 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: Italy Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~75,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. If you’re an Everton fan, I’d definitely look to get him, as he’s a solid all round ST, but does lack in a few areas.

Moise Kean In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Kean certainly looks to be a decent card, however there are some issues that may affect his performances for you.

His pace is fine, with 86 Acceleration and 89 Sprint Speed, coupled with his 87 Strength, he’s going to be difficult to push off the ball once he gets going.

His shooting is good, with 93 Positioning, 91 Finishing and 86 Shot Power, however 81 Composure does hurt the card somewhat.

The biggest downside to this card though is the combination of 3* Skill Moves and 3* Weak Foot. With most top tier STs having at least 4* 4*, Kean certainly lacks in this area.

Moise Kean Squad Links

Playing in the Premier League, Kean isn’t too hard to link into a side, however if you’re looking for strong links outside of icons, you’re somewhat stuck.

Good Everton links include the recently released Headliner 86 Digne, and Halloween 84 Bernard, with an Italian link in 85 Jorginho being an original option.

READ MORE: *BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars ANNOUNCED – Joao Felix, Rodrygo, Martinelli & more

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who if you’ll be completing this SBC.

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips!