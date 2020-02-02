FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Weston McKennie Future Star SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Weston McKennie’s Future Star card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time.

Weston McKennie SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Weston McKennie’s Future Star SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Sunday 2nd February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Thursday 6th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 83 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SBC Cost: ~120,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. Despite being a decent card, for 125,000 coins as an untradeable, I think you can find far better options.

Weston McKennie In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

McKennie is certainly a good CM, with good stats in the key areas.

McKennie stands out as a defensive midfielder, than to his 90 Strength, 89 Aggression, 93 Heading, 84 Interceptions, as well as 85 Defensive Awareness, 87 Standing Tackling and 83 Sliding Tackling.

As a passer of the ball, despite only having 80 passing on his card, he does have 86 Vision and 88 Short Passing, which should be more than enough for playing out of the midfield.

Weston McKennie Squad Links

Despite playing in the Bundesliga, if you’re looking for strong links, there aren’t really many top options to look at.

The new Future Stars 88 Kabak looks to be a great option, playing for Schalke, and for those that previously completed POTM 86 Harit, you have a solid midfield link.

