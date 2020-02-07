Join the RealSport Community Create a post
*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 REVEALED – Second batch of boosted wonderkids available in Ultimate Team packs

A whole load of players have landed in the online platform, but which player do you want to pack?

Haaland future stars team 2

After a superb start to FIFA 20’s Future Stars last week, EA have rolled out Team 2 in FIFA Ultimate Team.

These players dropped at 6pm GMT on Friday 7 February and will remain in packs until 6pm on Friday 14 February.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best formations to use in FIFA 20 for every tactic!

FIFA 20 Future Squad Team 2 Full Squad

future stars team 2 full squad

It’s an unbelievable squad in Team 2, featuring a 92 Erling Haaland, 92 Lautaro Martinez and 91 Federico Valverde – the three players in the loading screen clue.

The squad in full is:

  • Erling Haaland
  • Lautaro Martínez
  • Federico Valverde
  • Exequiel Palacios
  • Callum Hudson-Odoi
  • Youri Tielemans
  • Dani Olmo
  • Ismaïla Sarr
  • Fikayo Tomori
  • Luiz Felipe
  • Nanitamo Ikone
  • Renan Lodi
  • Donyell Malen
  • Thilo Kehrer

Expect more Future Stars to drop via SBC so stay tuned.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

