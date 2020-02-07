BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 REVEALED – Second batch of boosted wonderkids available in Ultimate Team packs

After a superb start to FIFA 20’s Future Stars last week, EA have rolled out Team 2 in FIFA Ultimate Team.

These players dropped at 6pm GMT on Friday 7 February and will remain in packs until 6pm on Friday 14 February.

FIFA 20 Future Squad Team 2 Full Squad

It’s an unbelievable squad in Team 2, featuring a 92 Erling Haaland, 92 Lautaro Martinez and 91 Federico Valverde – the three players in the loading screen clue.

The squad in full is:

Erling Haaland

Lautaro Martínez

Federico Valverde

Exequiel Palacios

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Youri Tielemans

Dani Olmo

Ismaïla Sarr

Fikayo Tomori

Luiz Felipe

Nanitamo Ikone

Renan Lodi

Donyell Malen

Thilo Kehrer

Expect more Future Stars to drop via SBC so stay tuned.

READ MORE: Every single Future Stars card so far