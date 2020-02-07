BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 REVEALED – Second batch of boosted wonderkids available in Ultimate Team packs

After a superb start to FIFA 20’s Future Stars last week, EA have rolled out Team 2 in FIFA Ultimate Team.
These players dropped at 6pm GMT on Friday 7 February and will remain in packs until 6pm on Friday 14 February.
FIFA 20 Future Squad Team 2 Full Squad
It’s an unbelievable squad in Team 2, featuring a 92 Erling Haaland, 92 Lautaro Martinez and 91 Federico Valverde – the three players in the loading screen clue.
The squad in full is:
- Erling Haaland
- Lautaro Martínez
- Federico Valverde
- Exequiel Palacios
- Callum Hudson-Odoi
- Youri Tielemans
- Dani Olmo
- Ismaïla Sarr
- Fikayo Tomori
- Luiz Felipe
- Nanitamo Ikone
- Renan Lodi
- Donyell Malen
- Thilo Kehrer
Expect more Future Stars to drop via SBC so stay tuned.
