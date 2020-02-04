FIFA 20 Ratings Refresh Predictions – Luis Alberto, Adama, Haaland & more

The winter transfer window has now drawn to a close and we’re moving into the second half of the season for many leagues around the world.

It’s at this point in the year that FIFA takes the opportunity to look back at the top performers of the 2019/20 season so far and grant them a Ratings Refresh.

Keep reading as we predict the top players that we expect to receive a base card rating boost.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 → 86)

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto is the creator-in-chief for Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile. Whilst Immobile has been scoring goals for fun, Alberto leads the assists table with 12 this season!

Alberto has received two in-form cards and a Headliners card this season as his stock has continued to rise. His second IF is rated 87 OVR so a Ratings Refresh boost to 86 overall, the same as his first IF, could be in the pipeline for the Spaniard.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 → 86)

Still only 23 years old, Timo Werner has been on incredible form this season, with 20 goals and six assists across 20 Bundesliga appearances – this striker may well be labelled as world-class by the end of the season.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Transfers – Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes & more

Werner has already received a whopping five boosted FUT cards this year, made up of two POTMs, two In-Forms and a Headliners card. His latest POTM card was rated 89 OVR, so expect his base rating to jump to 86 OVR.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83 → 85)

Ligue 1’s top goalscorer, Wissam Ben Yedder is enjoying an excellent season back in his native France. With 15 goals and six assists, the tricky forward’s goal involvements are matched only by Neymar.

A well-deserved boost to Ben Yedder’s overall could see him with an overall of 85 making him one of Ligue 1’s top players! With two IF cards and a POTM card rated 88, a Ratings Refresh is on the cards for the 29-year-old.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 → 85)

It’s fair to say that Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is well and truly having a party this season – he leads the race for the golden boot with an impressive return of 17 goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Future Stars – every card so far!

The striker has already received an 84 rated in-form card and an 86 rated POTM card, so a boost to 85 (including boosts to his attacking prowess) only seems fair.

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 82 → 84)

A phenomenal ten assists and five goals in just 16 Eredivisie games earnt Steven Bergwijn a move to Spurs. The winger certainly knows how to make an entrance scoring in his first-ever Premier League appearance against champions Man City!

Bergwijn could receive a boost up to 84 OVR to pit him among the very best wingers. He is likely to receive a positional change to LW, although a CAM or CF card is a possibility as he featured heavily through the centre for PSV this season.

Thomas Partey (OVR 82 → 84)

Atletico Madrid may be down in sixth place in La Liga, but that is no fault of their defence, with the Spanish side conceding just 15 goals this season – the only team who have conceded fewer are league leaders, Madrid.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

A huge part of their defensive success is centre mid Thomas Partey – the Ghanaian has already received two In-Form cards this season, first to 84 overall and then 86. Therefore, we can expect a Rating Refresh to 84 overall with similar stats to his first In-Form.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 81 → 83)

Argentine ace Lautaro Martinez has formed a deadly partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season as they have fired Inter to second place. Martinez has scored 11 goals and contributed three assists in Serie A so far.

Both Inter’s strikers could be in for a boost, however, it is Martinez who is most likely as he is rated just 81 OVR! A Ratings Refresh boost to 83 overall seems more appropriate for the 22-year-old.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 → 83)

Gerard Moreno has had a bit of a breakthrough season for Villarreal, after transitioning from a striker to the right wing. He’s played in 20 La Liga games this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

Due to his strong performances, Moreno has been given two In-Form cards and a Headliners card. Therefore, we fully expect the Spaniard to receive a Rating Refresh, which will likely see him rise to 83 overall.

Tammy Abraham (OVR 76 → 80)

Chelsea seemed to be in real turmoil after being handed a transfer ban last summer. However, Tammy Abraham has been the hero that Lampard’s side needed, coming on leaps and bounds since the start of the season.

His 13 goals and four assists have earned the Englishman two in-form cards, rated 81 and 84 – therefore, we can expect Abraham’s base card to receive an upgrade to 80 overall, with boosts to his pace, shooting and dribbling.

Adama Traore (OVR 74 → 80)

Adama Traore has made a name for himself utilising his immense speed and strength to beat players – he even completed a record-breaking 15 take-ons in Wolves’ clash against Watford.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Premier League January POTM Nominations

Evidently, Traore is worthy of a rating boost this month, especially when you consider his physicality is currently rated a measly 75 – I think we can all agree that this attribute needs an upgrade… In addition, Adama has proven his shooting and dribbling abilities are above his current rating.

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 73 → 79)

The Norweigan international has been simply phenomenal for Dortmund in his first three appearances. He may have played just 136 minutes, but Haaland has already contributed a massive seven goals and one assist!

As a result, Haaland has already earnt an 86 rated In-Form card for Dortmund, so expect this guy’s base card to jump to at least 79 OVR.

Victor Osimhen (OVR 74 → 79)

11 goals and four assists already this season make Victor Osimhen one of Europe’s most exciting prospects. The Nigerian did himself no harm by scoring against Chelsea and Valencia in the Champions League this season.

With an IF card rated 80 overall and 83 rated Ligue 1 POTM card, it is easy to see why Osimhen could get an upgrade, it just depends on how high. The Nigerian international could receive a massive boost to 79 overall, no more than he deserves!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team