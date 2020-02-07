BREAKING* FIFA 20 POTM Premier League: Sergio Aguero claims January Player of the Month

As we move into February 2020, we're coming to the business end of the Premier League season.

However, it's time to look back to January's league action as the first Premier League Player of the Month for 2020 has been announced!

Liverpool may be out of reach of any other club, but Manchester City still had a superb month thanks to their Argentinian striker, Sergio Aguero.

Aguero claims January Award

Manchester City won three of their four fixtures in the month of January but with Liverpool flying, they fell further behind the runaway leaders.

PROLIFIC: Aguero's six goals in January took his total to 16 league goals this season

Nevertheless, Sergio Aguero was amongst the goals – a hat-trick at Aston Villa, two goals in the draw with Palace and the winning goal against Sheffield United make him a worthy winner of this January's award.

A closer look...

Aguero's new POTM card comes in at 92 overall and is the Argentine's sixth boosted card on FIFA 20!

POTM Aguero's stand-out stats are 96 positioning, 96 finishing and 96 reactions.

Essentially this guy is going to get into the right positions and he's going to finish his chances.

