BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: 71 New Star Heads! – Neymar, Mbappe, Kolarov & more

FIFA 20’s latest patch, Title Update #10, has brought with it new Star Heads for a whopping 71 players!
For those of you who haven’t heard of them before, Star Heads are in-game faces – so gamers can look forward to each of the players below receiving updated face scans once the full update drops.
Keep reading as we list 67 confirmed star heads, sourced from the Star Heads thread on FIFA Forums.
We will update this article as and when the remaining Star Heads are confirmed.
PSG
There are currently 15 new confirmed Star Heads for PSG.
- Marco Verrati
- Kylian Mbappe
- Angel Di Maria
- Juan Bernat
- Edinson Cavani
- Ander Herrera
- Thiago Silva
- Neymar Jr
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- Leandro Paredes
- Layvin Kurzawa
- Julian Draxler
- Idrissa Gana Gueye
- Marquinhos
- Pablo Sarabia
Roma
Seven Roma players will receive new Star Heads.
- Aleksandar Kolarov
- Antonio Mirante
- Davide Santon
- Pau Lopez
- Mirko Antonucci
- Daniel Fuzato
- Alessio Riccardi
Independiente
There are 11 Independiente receiving game face updates.
- Alexander Barboza
- Sebastián Palacios
- Domingo Blanco
- Pablo Pérez
- Silvio Romero
- Cristian Chávez
- Martín Benítez
- Juan Sánchez Miño
- Milton Álvarez
- Francisco Pizzini
- Alan Velasco
Racing Club
There are also 11 Racing Club players receiving new games faces.
- Nery Domínguez
- Eugenio Mena
- Matías Rojas
- Matías Zaracho
- David Barbona
- Julián López
- Lucas Orbán
- Javier García
- Diego González
- Mauricio Martínez
- Evelio Cardozo
