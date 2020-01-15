Join the RealSport Community Create a post
*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: 71 New Star Heads! – Neymar,...

FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: 71 New Star Heads! – Neymar, Mbappe, Kolarov & more

Title Update #10 will be out next week on consoles and it includes a load of updated player faces!

fifa-20-patch-star-heads

FIFA 20’s latest patch, Title Update #10, has brought with it new Star Heads for a whopping 71 players!

For those of you who haven’t heard of them before, Star Heads are in-game faces – so gamers can look forward to each of the players below receiving updated face scans once the full update drops. 

Keep reading as we list 67 confirmed star heads, sourced from the Star Heads thread on FIFA Forums.

We will update this article as and when the remaining Star Heads are confirmed.

PSG

There are currently 15 new confirmed Star Heads for PSG.

  • Marco Verrati
  • Kylian Mbappe
  • Angel Di Maria
  • Juan Bernat
  • Edinson Cavani
  • Ander Herrera
  • Thiago Silva
  • Neymar Jr
  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
  • Leandro Paredes
  • Layvin Kurzawa
  • Julian Draxler
  • Idrissa Gana Gueye
  • Marquinhos
  • Pablo Sarabia
neymar-star-head-patch
FRESH FACED: Lucas Pezzatti’s tweet compares Neymar’s old look (left) to his new update (right)

Roma

Seven Roma players will receive new Star Heads.

  • Aleksandar Kolarov
  • Antonio Mirante
  • Davide Santon
  • Pau Lopez
  • Mirko Antonucci
  • Daniel Fuzato
  • Alessio Riccardi
kolarov-fifa-20-star-head
ROMA’S VETERAN: A snapshot of Kolarov’s updated Star Head thanks to FIFA FACES Youtube video

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Headliners – Predictions, release date, SBCs and more

Independiente

There are 11 Independiente receiving game face updates.

  • Alexander Barboza
  • Sebastián Palacios
  • Domingo Blanco
  • Pablo Pérez
  • Silvio Romero
  • Cristian Chávez 
  • Martín Benítez
  • Juan Sánchez Miño
  • Milton Álvarez
  • Francisco Pizzini 
  • Alan Velasco
pablo-perez-star-heads-fifa-20
BORROWED FROM BOCA: On loan from Boca Juniors, Perez has been given a fresh look (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

Racing Club

There are also 11 Racing Club players receiving new games faces.

  • Nery Domínguez
  • Eugenio Mena
  • Matías Rojas
  • Matías Zaracho
  • David Barbona
  • Julián López
  • Lucas Orbán
  • Javier García
  • Diego González
  • Mauricio Martínez
  • Evelio Cardozo
matias-zaracho-star-heads-fifa-20
FRESH FACED: The 21 year old midfielder is also receiving an updated Star Head (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Title Update #10 – Timed shooting made easier and Ultimate Difficulty even tougher

Click “Next” to see more updated Star Heads…

Phil Pangalos

Written by

Phil is a life-long gamer, an avid fan of England rugby and a suffering Arsenal supporter. After completing his M.Sc. in Digital Marketing he worked as a social media manager at a startup for a year. Nowadays you can find him writing about FIFA and other games in the RealSport office.

0 Comments

