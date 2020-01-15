BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: 71 New Star Heads! – Neymar, Mbappe, Kolarov & more

FIFA 20’s latest patch, Title Update #10, has brought with it new Star Heads for a whopping 71 players!

For those of you who haven’t heard of them before, Star Heads are in-game faces – so gamers can look forward to each of the players below receiving updated face scans once the full update drops.

Keep reading as we list 67 confirmed star heads, sourced from the Star Heads thread on FIFA Forums.

We will update this article as and when the remaining Star Heads are confirmed.

PSG

There are currently 15 new confirmed Star Heads for PSG.

Marco Verrati

Kylian Mbappe

Angel Di Maria

Juan Bernat

Edinson Cavani

Ander Herrera

Thiago Silva

Neymar Jr

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Leandro Paredes

Layvin Kurzawa

Julian Draxler

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Marquinhos

Pablo Sarabia

FRESH FACED: Lucas Pezzatti’s tweet compares Neymar’s old look (left) to his new update (right)

Roma

Seven Roma players will receive new Star Heads.

Aleksandar Kolarov

Antonio Mirante

Davide Santon

Pau Lopez

Mirko Antonucci

Daniel Fuzato

Alessio Riccardi

ROMA’S VETERAN: A snapshot of Kolarov’s updated Star Head thanks to FIFA FACES Youtube video

Independiente

There are 11 Independiente receiving game face updates.

Alexander Barboza

Sebastián Palacios

Domingo Blanco

Pablo Pérez

Silvio Romero

Cristian Chávez

Martín Benítez

Juan Sánchez Miño

Milton Álvarez

Francisco Pizzini

Alan Velasco

BORROWED FROM BOCA: On loan from Boca Juniors, Perez has been given a fresh look (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

Racing Club

There are also 11 Racing Club players receiving new games faces.

Nery Domínguez

Eugenio Mena

Matías Rojas

Matías Zaracho

David Barbona

Julián López

Lucas Orbán

Javier García

Diego González

Mauricio Martínez

Evelio Cardozo

FRESH FACED: The 21 year old midfielder is also receiving an updated Star Head (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

