FIFA 20 Future Stars: Release Date, Players, Predictions, SBCs, cards & more

Fresh off the back of Team of the Year, it’s time for one of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team‘s most imaginative promotional events – Future Stars.

This event does what it says on the tin, revolving around potential ‘Future Stars’ and exciting prospects in world football.

This brings the possibility for a tonne of exciting new players to burst into the FUT scene with massive boosts that can impact the meta and even produce a few end game cards.

When are Future Stars coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team?

This year in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, we expect the Future Stars Promo to drop on Friday, January 24th – two weeks after the Team of the Year.

Last year in FIFA 19, the Future Stars promotion dropped on Friday, January 16th, but with Headliners expected this week, the Future Star should be pushed back.

Future Stars Expected Content

During the FUT Future stars promotion, we can expect a tonne of content in FUT, including:

Future Stars Team

Future Stars Player SBCs

Pack SBCs

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs

Future Stars Weekly Objectives

Packs and Lightning Rounds

Future Stars Predictions

The biggest aspect of the promotion will definitely be the squad of Future Stars players that will be released into packs.

NEXT IN LINE: Who will follow last season’s Future Stars?

Future Stars will feature players under the age of 23 that aren’t yet established as a star in world football, meaning someone like Kylian Mbappe won’t be included, but someone like Daniel James might.

This is a significant promotion as the cards released receive massive boosts compared to their base items, meaning the opportunity for some fantastic new meta cards to be released.

Rodrygo

Following in Vincius Jr’s footsteps, his fellow Real Madrid-Brazilian left winger Rodrygo is ready to set the world alight.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

After an injury stunted his development, Callum Hudson-Odoi is returning to form. The England international is one of the leading young lions in Europe at the moment.

Sandro Tonali

Dubbed the “new Pirlo”, Sandro Tonali has the potential to offer a lot more than his Italian predecessor. The midfield powerhouse could be a leading light in Europe in the years ahead.

