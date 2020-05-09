Minecraft Java Edition Update 1.16.0: Nether update, when will it go live, patch notes, release date rumors, Snapshot content & more

The next update for Minecraft is highly anticipated and will bring huge content to the Nether.

Minecraft has been one of the most influential video games for more than a decade, and it continues to grow and evolve.

With this next update, there’s a new Nether in Minecraft with all sorts of new dangers and thrills.

Let’s go over everything we know about the upcoming Update 1.16.0.

Java Edition players are eagerly awaiting the next update, which promises to make the Nether more playable than ever before.

So, what will we get when it finally arrives?

Update 1.16.0 will bring huge playability to the Nether.

No longer will it just be a place to get blaze rods and wither skulls.

New biomes are coming, along with more mobs, ores, items, and tools.

Let’s take a look…

New Nether mobs

We all know about zombie pigmen, but the Nether mob world is expanding!

Piglins will be the most common of the new mobs. They are more hostile than zombie pigmen and will attack you, but you can deter their wrath by wearing gold armour!

Their love of gold means that if you are in a suit of gold you can even barter with them.

Hoglins are huge beasts and immediately hostile towards you. However, they can be very useful. They are a food source in the Nether, dropping pork when killed.

If you want to keep them at arm’s length or make them a little more docile, you’ll need some of the new items available in the updated Nether biomes…

Nether biomes

There are two new forests entering the Nether. The Warped Forests are the safest part of the Nether as Hoglins flee from Warped Fungi. Crimson Forests attract Hoglins though, so be ready for a fight if you stumble into them.

The third new biome is the Soulsand Valley. Here you will find a lot of skeletons and fossilised remains.

Netherite ore

Welcome to your new best friend.

The main reason to go exploring in the new Nether is Netherite. This high-level ore is even stronger than diamond but is a bit complicated to get.

First, you’ll need to find ancient debris. Like diamond these spawn in the lower levels of the Nether. We’re talking Y11-16. They are very rare though.

Once you get them, you’ll have to smelt them to make Netherite Scraps. Four of those, plus four gold ingots, will make just ONE Netherite ingot… ouch.

Thankfully, Netherite tools and armour are superior and more durable than their diamond counterparts.

New blocks

The Nether update is introducing a ton of new blocks that can be used in a million different ways.

Target blocks: hit with an arrow to send out a redstone signal.

hit with an arrow to send out a redstone signal. Crimson Stems and Warped Stems: wood-like materials.

wood-like materials. Basalt blocks: similar to pillars and can be placed in any direction.

similar to pillars and can be placed in any direction. Crimson Nylium and Warped Nylium: ground surface blocks. Nylium can be spread by using bone meal on Netherrack.

ground surface blocks. Nylium can be spread by using bone meal on Netherrack. Nether Sprouts, Crimson Roots and Warped Roots: vegetation blocks.

vegetation blocks. Crimson Fungi and Warped Fungi: can be grown using bone meal.

can be grown using bone meal. Weeping Vines: vines grow from the bottom of the block.

vines grow from the bottom of the block. Shroomlights: a source of natural light.

a source of natural light. Soul Soil: when fire touches this soil the flames turn blue.

when fire touches this soil the flames turn blue. Warped Warts: decorative blocks.

You can use these blocks to refresh your base, or create a whole new Nether fortress for yourself.

Minecraft updates don’t come with pre-defined release dates. That means a ton of speculation from fans before content comes.

The update is currently live in Snapshot 1.16, but that means instability that could ruin your world. While you can take a chance and try it, it’s best to stay safe and wait for the official release.

There have been rumors of a June or July release date this year, which means the new Nether could be with us in less than a month.

As ever, the Bedrock Edition lags behind the Java Edition by quite a bit. Currently on v1.14.6, Bedrock players will have to wait even longer before they can explore the updated Nether.

It is planned to arrive at some point during 2020, but that is a wide window that could move thanks to coronavirus. Now that the Java Edition update has a rumored release date, we have hope that the Bedrock Edition won’t be too far behind.

