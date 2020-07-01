Black Friday Deals 2020 UK: Consoles, TVs, Games, Laptops, PCs, Headsets, and more!

Want to get ahead of the game? Look no further, here’s what you can look forward later this year!

Black Friday has become massive in the UK, and with some of the deals expected to be had in 2020, it’s not hard to see why!

The upcoming Black Friday is a very special one. Set for Friday, 27 November, it arrives in the same ‘Holiday 2020’ window as the next-generation of gaming.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to completely change the face of entertainment, and alongside it bring some amazing new titles!

Not to mention that current-gen consoles, like the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will certainly be getting the Black Friday treatment too.

It’s safe to say, the tech you purchase in November, could well be the tech you experience next-gen with, so Black Friday 2020 is a great chance to purchase a 4K TV also.

With tons of deals to be had this November, we’re here to give you a head start in your search! And if you can’t wait till 27th November, we’ve got some amazing deals that you can enjoy right now.

Black Friday Deals 2020 UK for PS4 and Xbox One

With next-gen on the way, it’s looking likely that we’re going to see prices for PS4 and Xbox One drop.

To give you some context, it wasn’t uncommon to see the PS4, for example, drop to £199 back in 2019.

Now it’s a year older, we expect even further reductions for both consoles, and it could be likely we see both Xbox One X and PS4 Pro get a similar treatment as well.

Both consoles continue to stand the test of time and they are both confirmed to have some amazing games lined up for them also, like FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and NBA 2K21!

Nintendo Switch

If you’re one of the millions of people who’ve been searching far and wide for this amazingly popular console in the UK, Black Friday 2020 will surely have what you need!

Animal Crossing Horizons is already out, and has taken the world by a wholesome storm, but there are other titles incoming too.

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is in development, and we’re even seeing a FIFA 21 Legacy Edition make its way on the console too!

Last year, we saw the Switch Lite, drop as low as £168! Could we see even bigger deals in 2020? It’s looking likely!

4K TVs

If you want to get the most out of both current-gen, and next-gen consoles, you’ll need a great TV.

Whether you’re watching TV or movies, having a blast in Warzone, or experiencing the unique visuals of games like Fortnite, into this could be the perfect time to get an awesome deal.

Look out for brands such as Samsung and LG, who had some incredible discounts on 4K 40+ inch TVs. If Black Friday seems to far away – check out the below link for the latest 4K TV deals!

PS5 & Xbox Series X Bundles

There isn’t an official release date for either console at the moment. However, we can speculate that there may be a small discount on PS5 & Xbox Series X bundles if they release early Holiday 2020.

Discounting a new next-gen console however, may be unlikely…but we’ve got our fingers crossed nonetheless.

We can predict that if there were going to be a discount, it may be in conjunction with a trade in…we’ll keep you updated.

Audio

With the host of audio enhancements next-gen will bring, like Unreal Engine 5’s 3D audio for starters, we’ll be able to experience games like never before.

From home cinema sets to headphones, there are always amazing deals to be had on anything and everything audio.

PC & Laptops

If you’re part of the ever-growing community of PC & Laptop gamers, you’ll definitely want to pay attention to some of the deals coming up this year.

Especially so, as a number of AAA titles are coming to PC this year – and you’ll want to make sure your system is up the task.

Last year, we saw huge savings on RTX graphics cards, with 25% + savings on gaming laptops available also.

As always, check out below for the best laptop deals right now!

We’ll be updating this page all the time with the latest deals and news. Make sure to check back in with us soon!