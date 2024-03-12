Genshin Impact Arlecchino Ascension and Talent Materials

Prepare for the arrival of the House of Hearth's "Father", Arlecchino!

12 Mar 2024 12:04 PM +00:00

The materials needed to ascend and level up the mysterious Fourth Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, have been leaked! Already breaking records with her recent drip marketing reveal and kit leaks, Arlecchino is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact history.

Since her debut in the iconic "A Winter Night's Lazzo" trailer, Arlecchino’s striking white hair, signature red exes, and fierce demeanour have captivated Genshin Impact fans. For those eager to gather her Ascension and Talent Materials in preparation for her banner release in Version 4.6, look no further. Our comprehensive Arlecchino pre-farming guide has you covered!

Arlecchino Ascension materials

Based on leaks from GenshinHoney, Arlecchino's World Boss Ascension material is locked behind the Version 4.6 update. But don't worry, there's still plenty of other materials you can get a head start on, so let's get right to it!

Here's what you can gather in advance: Agnidus Agate, Fatui Insignia drops, and Rainbow Rose.

Agnidus Agate

As is customary for Genshin Impact’s Pyro units, Arlecchino requires Agnidus Agate crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Agnidus Agate crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Pyro Hypostasis and the Pyro Regisvine. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Pyro crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

To fully ascend Arlecchino, you will need to farm the following:

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragments x9

Agnidus Agate Chunks x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstones x6

Fatui Insignia drops

The Fatui are a recurring enemy faction in Genshin Impact, encountered throughout the various regions of Teyvat. Fatui insignias are dropped by Fatui Skirmishers, Fatui Cicin Mages, and Fatui Pyro Agents.

Each agent boasts a unique elemental affiliation, symbolised by their attire and attacks. To effectively defeat them, be sure to exploit elemental reactions! Using the opposing element will break their defences quickly, making them vulnerable.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

To reach level 90 with Arlecchino, make sure to accrue the following:

Recruit's Insignia x18

Sergeant's Insignia x30

Lieutenant's Insignia x36

Locate and defeat these pesky Fatui agents with our Fatui Insignia farming guide here!

Fontaine Local Specialty: Rainbow Rose

The Rainbow Rose is a Fontaine local speciality used for Arlecchino's Ascension. Quite fittingly, her disciple, Lyney, also uses the Rainbow Rose for Ascension. This vibrant flower can be found scattered across Fontaine, particularly in the wilds of the Beryl Region, surrounding the Fountain of Lucine, and just behind the Court of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

To fully ascend Arlecchino, you'll need to gather 168 of these Rainbow Roses.

Plan an efficient farming route and gather Rainbow Roses for Arlecchino with ease using our Rainbow Rose farming guide here!

Word Boss drop

Arlecchino’s World boss drop will be revealed in the Version 4.6 update. Rest assured, we will update this article when more information is released!

Arlecchino Talent materials

Like her Ascension materials, all of Arlecchino’s required Talent level-up materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.6 update, except for her Trounce Domain: Fatui Insignia drops and Teachings of Order.

Fatui Insignia drops

Once again, Fatui Insignias are needed to raise Arlecchino’s Talent levels. To level Arlecchino Talents to the max, you will need the following amount:

Recruit's Insignia x18

Sergeant's Insignia x66

Lieutenant's Insignia x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Order Series

The Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 update introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Order Talent Book for Arlecchino.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Order Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To max Arlecchino's Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Order Talent Books:

Teachings of Order x9

Guides to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Trounce Domain

Arlecchino’s Trounce Domain is locked behind the Version 4.6 update. We will update this article when more information is released, so stay tuned!

When will Arlecchino be released?

According to information shared by credible Genshin Impact leakers, Arlecchino will be a formidable 5-star Pyro Sword unit, best deployed as your team’s main DPS.

You’ll get the chance to invite Arlecchino into your roster in Version 4.6. According to HoYoverse’s patch schedule, Version 4.6 should be released on 24 April 2024, if there are no unprecedented delays.

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact's developments!

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

Interested in learning more about Arlecchino? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her in our comprehensive Arlecchino guide here, which includes details on her element, weapon, voice actors, and more. Details about her kit were leaked recently, find out more here.

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the banners for Version 4.6 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule.

Chiori Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.