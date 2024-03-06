Genshin Impact Arlecchino: Leaks, and everything we know so far

"A wolf in sheep's clothing"

06 Mar 2024 5:25 PM +00:00

The fourth Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, codenamed "The Knave," is slated for release during the Fontaine update, stirring excitement in the Genshin Impact community due to leaks hinting at her unique skills and potential playability.

Among the 18 new characters planned for Fontaine, Arlecchino stands out as a formidable Fatui Harbinger, the main antagonist faction in Genshin Impact. Her arrival marks the third Harbinger to join the playable roster, following Childe (Tartaglia) and Scaramouche (Wanderer). Since her debut in the iconic "A Winter Night's Lazzo" teaser, her striking design and enigmatic personality have captivated the community.

So, when can we expect Arlecchino's release, and what element and weapon will she wield? Let’s find out!

Who is Arlecchino?

In a groundbreaking trailer released back in July 2022, HoYoverse gave fans a glimpse at eight of the remaining Fatui Harbingers of Snezhnaya, including Arlecchino. Her striking white hair, the iconic red exes in her eyes, and her fierce demeanour have since captured the rapt attention of Genshin Impact fans.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

A year later, Arlecchino made a chilling reappearance in the "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast" for Fontaine. This hinted at her involvement in the region's storyline. In the teaser, she is depicted overseeing Lyney and Lynette's magic "performance", and making remarks about the distinction between being a "magician" and an "actor" who manipulates the crowd.

Like other Fatui Harbingers, Arlecchino's name and alias draw inspiration from commedia dell'arte, a traditional Italian masked pantomime theater. The character of "Arlecchino" (better known as "Harlequin") represents an astute servant, often outsmarting his master and pursuing Columbina, his love interest.

Arlecchino’s personality certainly reflects that of the ‘Harlequin’ archetype, as evidenced by various character interactions. Wanderer describes her as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," and while she aided in Fontaine's recovery after the catastrophe, Navia expresses gratitude but remains wary of her.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

While her specific role within the Harbingers remains shrouded in mystery, we know she oversees the House of the Hearth, an orphanage that supplies the Fatui with soldiers. The "The Very Special Fortune Slip" quest reveals that children deemed to ‘have potential’ are enlisted in the Fatui and are dispatched as sleeper agents to other nations. Eerily, the fates of children without ‘potential’ remains unaddressed.

Interestingly, beloved Fontaine characters Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, were all raised at the House of the Hearth, and display undying loyalty to Arlecchino, calling her "Father."

Arlecchino potential element and weapon

Leaks from reliable sources like Uncle K and HXG suggest that Arlecchino is a 5-star Pyro Polearm user who can switch between dual blades and the traditional polearm stance. To the delight of the community, it was recently revealed that when Arlecchino performs a charged attack, her weapon will transform into a scythe.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: @GenshinInfo_1

Similar to Nilou's ability to modify the Bloom reaction, leaks suggest Arlecchino possesses a unique ability that modifies the Overload reaction, opening doors to new gameplay opportunities.

While Chiori, the renowned fashion designer, is expected to headline the upcoming Version 4.5 banners, anticipation for Arlecchino is high. Leaks speculate her banner debut to be in Version 4.6, slated for release on 24 April 2024.

Arlecchino voice actors

Arlecchino is voiced by Nanako Mori in Japanese, Huang Ying in Chinese, and Erin Yvette in English.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact's developments.

That was everything we know so far about Arlecchino from Genshin Impact. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available, so stay tuned!

