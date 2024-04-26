Genshin Impact Sigewinne Full Kit, Constellations, and Materials

Recent leaks have revealed details about the kit of Sigewinne, an upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.7 character. The head nurse of Fontaine's prison, Sigewinne was widely expected to be a healer, and these leaks reaffirm that — but with a unique twist!

Despite her adorable appearance, Sigewinne's surprisingly sharp wit keeps characters on their toes throughout the Fontaine Archon Quest. This duality extends to her leaked kit, hinting at a highly anticipated healer-DPS playstyle.

With that said, here's a comprehensive guide covering Sigewinne's Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, Passive Talents, Constellations, and materials!

Sigewinne Full Kit Leaked

Sigewinne is set to be a 5-star Hydro Bow user, and a hybrid healer-DPS (similar to Kokomi).

To help you prepare for her potential arrival in Version 4.7, we've compiled a detailed guide to her abilities based on information from honeyhunterworld. However, please remember that all information is from the 4.7 beta test phase and may be subject to change before Sigewinne's official release.

Normal Attacks

Targeted Treatment

Normal Attack: Performs up to 3 consecutive ranged attacks with her bow

Charged Attack: Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG Upon reaching full charge while aiming, Sigewinne periodically fires slow moving bubbles, dealing Hydro DMG to her target Releasing the aimed shot fires a powerful Hydro-imbued arrow that deals Hydro DMG to the enemy hit

Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact

Elemental Skill

Rebound Hydrotherapy

Sigewinne blows a large Bolstering Bubblebalm using a special gun crafted in the Fortress of Meropide. This Bubble bounces between nearby enemies, dealing Hydro DMG based on Sigewinne's max HP with each hit.

Upon hitting an enemy, it heals all nearby party members (excluding Sigewinne) based on her max HP. After bouncing 5 times, the Bubble bursts, healing Sigewinne for an amount that’s, again, based on her max HP. Only one Bolstering Bubblebalm created by a Sigewinne may exist at once.

You can hold the skill to use it in a different manner:

Hold : Enter aiming mode to charge the skill and blow an even bigger bubble! The longer you hold, the larger the Bolstering Bubblebalm grows (up to double its size). Each size tier increases the Bubble's DMG (5%) and healing (5%) to enemies and allies, respectively. On top of that, larger Bubbles can also imprison weaker enemies, rendering them unable to move. However, these bigger Bubbles shrink back to normal size after each bounce.

: Sourcewater Droplets & Bond of Life : Using Rebound Hydrotherapy creates 2 Sourcewater Droplets near Sigewinne. Absorbing a Droplet grants her a Bond of Life worth 10% of her max HP. When the Bond of Life is cleared, she regains 1 Elemental Energy for every 2,000 HP worth of the Bond of Life that was cleared. Sigewinne can regain up to 5 Elemental Energy in this way.

: Arkhe: Ousia Bolstering Bubblebalms periodically unleash a Surging Blade at the point of enemy impact, dealing Ousia-aligned Hydro DMG based on Sigewinne's max HP.



Credit: HoYoverse

Elemental Burst

Super Saturated Syringing

Sigewinne utilizes a specially crafted syringe from the Fortress of Meropide to unleash a wave of invigorating Hydro energy, dealing AoE Hydro DMG to enemies before her.

In addition, Sigewinne absorbs up to 2 nearby Sourcewater Droplets within a certain range right before using her burst.

Sigewinne Passive Talents

1. Requires Appropriate Rest

After using Rebound Hydrotherapy, Sigewinne enters a state of "Semi-Strict Bedrest" for 18 seconds. During this time, she gains 8% Hydro DMG Bonus and 10 stacks of Convalescence.

Convalescence: Whenever another character on your team (excluding Sigewinne) uses their Elemental Skill while Sigewinne is in this state, one stack of Convalescence is consumed and that character's Elemental Skill DMG is increased. The amount of DMG increase is based on Sigewinne's max HP, with a bonus of 65 HP for every 1,000 HP above 30,000 HP (up to a maximum bonus of 1,800 DMG).

2. Detailed Diagnosis, Thorough Treatment

Sigewinne gains a healing bonus based on the total current value of Bond of Life on all party members. For every 1,000 HP worth of Bond of Life accumulated across your characters, Sigewinne gains a 3% Healing Bonus. The maximum Healing Bonus that can be obtained in this way is 30%.

3. Emergency Dose

While underwater, if the active character's HP falls below 50%, Sigewinne automatically triggers an emergency heal, restoring HP equal to 50% of the character's max HP within 2.5 seconds. However, this lifesaving measure comes at a cost. Within 10 seconds of receiving the heal, the character's Elemental and Physical RES will be reduced by 10%. This Talent can only activate once every 20 seconds.

Sigewinne Constellations

1. "Can the Happiest of Spirits Understand Anxiety?"

The first 3 bounces of Rebound Hydrotherapy's Bolstering Bubblebalm no longer cause the Bubble to shrink in size. Additionally, the Bubble gains 3 extra bounces (for a total of 8 bounces).

On top of that, each bounce grants Sigewinne 1 stack of Convalescence. The Passive Talent "Requires Appropriate Rest" must be unlocked first.

2. "Can the Most Merciful of Spirits Defeat Its Foes?"

Upon using Revitalizing Balm or Super Saturated Syringing, Sigewinne gains a temporary Bubbly Shield that absorbs incoming Hydro DMG with 250% efficiency. The shield's strength is based on 30% of her max HP.

Additionally, when Rebound Hydrotherapy's Bolstering Bubblebalm or Super Saturated Syringing hits an opponent, their Hydro RES is reduced by 35% for 8 seconds

3. "Can the Healthiest of Spirits Cure Fevers?"

Increases the Level of Rebound Hydrotherapy by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

4. "Can the Loveliest of Spirits Keep Decay at Bay?"

Super Saturated Syringing's duration is extended by 3 seconds.

5. "Can the Most Joyful of Spirits Alleviate Agony?"

Increases the Level of Super Saturated Syringing by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

6. "Would the Most Radiant of Spirits Pray For Me?"

Whenever Sigewinne heals a character (including herself) with her abilities, she gains a buff that increases the Critical Rate and Critical DMG of her Super Saturated Syringing for 15 seconds. Every 1,000 Max HP she has will increase CRIT Rate by 0.7% and CRIT DMG by 1.6%. The maximum increase achievable this way is 20% CRIT Rate and 110% CRIT DMG.

Credit: HoYoverse

Sigewinne Materials

Great news for those planning to pull for Sigewinne! Based on leaks, all the materials needed to Ascend and level up her talents can be pre-farmed before she arrives in Version 4.7. Here's what you'll need:

Sigewinne Ascension materials

Varunada Lazurite

Fontemer Aberrant drops (Transoceanic Pearls)

Hydro Tulpa (Water That Failed To Transcend)

Romaritime Flower

Sigewinne Talent materials

Fontemer Aberrant drops (Transoceanic Pearls)

Pale Forgotten Glory: Equity Talent Books

All-Devouring Narwhal (Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom)

For a more detailed look at how to prepare, check out our Sigewinne pre-farming guide.

Sigewinne Signature Weapon

Credible leaks from Hakush suggest Sigewinne's signature weapon is the aptly named "Pouring Heartstrings." This bow boasts a sub-stat of HP%, perfectly synergizing with her HP-scaling.

When equipped, the character gains the "Blessing" effect. At refinement level 1, when they have 1/2/3 stacks of this Blessing, the equipping character's Max HP increases by 12%/24%/40%. They will gain 1 stack of Blessing by using their Elemental Skill, or receiving an increase in the value of a Bond of Life, or when performing healing. When the equipping character has 3 stacks, their Elemental Burst CRIT Rate increases by 28%. This additional effect will be canceled 4s after falling under 3 Blessing stacks.

Sigewinne's arrival is expected in Genshin Impact's Version 4.7, which is slated for release on June 5, 2024. This places her banner debut alongside the highly anticipated 5-star Electro Sword user, Clorinde.

While the focus for players might be on the current Version 4.6 banners featuring the popular Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, excitement for Sigewinne and Clorine is already brewing!

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? Check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing the upcoming update's release date, banners, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule!

