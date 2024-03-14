Genshin Impact Version 4.6: Everything we know so far

Prepare for the Knave's arrival!

While Genshin Impact players enjoy their return to Mondstadt in Version 4.5, leaks surrounding the upcoming Version 4.6 update are already making waves in the community. This highly anticipated update is rumoured to introduce Arlecchino, a formidable Fatui Harbinger, as a playable character, alongside a brand new area to explore.

If you're eager to get a glimpse of the next update before its official release, be sure to check out our Version 4.6 hub below for all the latest details and leaks about what you can expect!

HoYoverse hasn't officially announced the release date for the upcoming update yet. However, based on the current patch schedule, we can make a good prediction. Barring any unforeseen delays, Version 4.6 is likely to arrive on 24 April 2024.

Following the established maintenance schedule for new updates, Version 4.6 will go live at 3 AM (GMT). Please note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 23 April, at 11 PM EST.

The Version 4.6 Livestream is anticipated to take place on 12 April 2024!

4.6 banners leaked

Arlecchino, Fourth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, will most likely receive a banner in Phase 1 of Version 4.6.

Although brief, Arlecchino's chilling appearances in the Fontaine Archon Quest only heightened the community's anticipation for her banner debut. A looming threat that permeates the narrative, Arlecchino's first banner is sure to shake the stage!

According to rumours, Arlecchino might share a banner with her 5-star Pyro disciple, Lyney. Details about Phase 2 banners remain shrouded in mystery for now.

Arlecchino's kit was leaked in full recently, revealing that she is a 5-star Pyro sword user who thrives as an on-field DPS. Unlike other characters, she doesn't rely on traditional healing methods. Instead, Arlecchino utilises a unique mechanic called Bond of Life (BoL) to fuel her immense damage output.

Arlecchino's signature weapon is called "Crimson Moon's Semblance", and it boasts a sub-stat of CRIT Rate, making it ideal for damage-focused characters. Adding to the excitement, recent leaks reveal that Arlecchino's signature weapon will transform into a scythe when she uses her Normal Attacks!

4.6 new map expansion

A recent leak shared by TeamMew and UTeyvat revealed that Version 4.6 will introduce four new areas, bridging the large gap between Fontaine, Sumeru, and Liyue.

Players can set sail for Bayda Harbor, nestled northwest of Sumeru's rainforest, or venture to the small island of Petrichor. Beneath Petrichor's surface lies the Faded Castle, a mysterious structure shrouded in the depths of the “Sea of Yore”. This vast underwater region holds the secrets of a bygone era. Dive deep and explore the ruins of an ancient city, Remuria.

Led by the God King Remus, Remuria thrived as the civilisation that preceded the Hydro Archon Egeria. However, Remus' attempt to save his people from a prophesied doom by sharing his godly power with human governors backfired, leading to Remuria's sudden destruction and its eventual sinking into the Abyss, swallowing everything and everyone within.

4.6 overview leaked: Events, Story Quests, and more

While Version 4.2 brought the curtain down on the main storyline for Genshin Impact’s Fontaine cycle, with its grand final "trial" uncovering secrets buried beneath the waves, the community considers subsequent updates "filler patches" until the fiery nation of Nathan arrives. However, HoYoverse isn't leaving players high and dry – exciting plans are brewing for the remaining part of Fontaine's cycle, with a wealth of quests and events!

In addition to the highly awaited debut of Arlecchino, along with exciting map expansions, Genshin leaker Genshin_Intel has shared an overview for 4.6:

Arlecchino takes centre stage as a playable character and a formidable weekly boss

Story Quests: Arlecchino Act 1 and Cyno Act 2

Two new artifact sets: Unfinished Reverie and Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (Arlecchino’s in-slot)

Flagship event featuring Itto and a free copy of Gorou

Legend of the Vagabond Sword event rerun

Vibro-crystal event rerun

Windtrace event rerun

Faruzan & Kuki in TCG

A new character named Sethos will appear in Cyno’s second Story Quest

That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Version 4.6 update for Genshin Impact. It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact's developments!

We will update this article when more information becomes available, so stay tuned!

