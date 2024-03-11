Why Arlecchino is the Most Hyped Character in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino takes the gaming community by storm!

11 Mar 2024 1:27 PM +00:00

The anticipation for Arlecchino's arrival in Genshin Impact has been monumental, even reaching beyond the game's dedicated fanbase, positioning her as one of the most highly anticipated characters from the ongoing Fontaine cycle. Despite her brief appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest, Arlecchino's sharp wit and menacing aura left a lasting impression on players!

With the drip marketing reveal and recent leaks about her kit, anticipation for Arlecchino's eventual banner debut in Version 4.6 is soaring. She's shaping up to be one of the most hyped characters in Genshin Impact history.

Arlecchino's arrival ignites unprecedented hype in Genshin Impact

The leadup to Arlecchino's drip marketing was nothing short of phenomenal. The ArlecchinoDaily account collaborated with artist elphielois, creating stunning fan-made art to count down the days and hours till the big reveal. This garnered significant attention from the community, and content creators across the HoYoverse space echoed the anticipation.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Following the drip marketing reveal, social media has been flooded with the Genshin Impact community's excitement and awe for Arlecchino. Within under two hours, her reveal has already garnered over 100K likes on the official global X account and over 200K likes on the official Japanese account, a testament to the community’s anticipation for her banner debut.

In the game, Arlecchino oversees the House of the Hearth, an orphanage that funnels soldiers into the Fatui ranks. Those raised in the House of the Hearth view each other as family, forging bonds "tighter than blood." Arlecchino is even addressed as "Father" by the orphans. Due to this unique dynamic, search terms like "Father is Here" are currently trending in the Gaming tab on X.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @arlecchindaily

Popular content creator glittr expressed their strong anticipation for Arlecchino, stating:

i dont think you understand how much i need her i need more women like this i need to personally change history just to show her how much she has genshin impacted in my life

Zy0x echoed the sentiment with a simple but powerful statement:

ANYTHING FOR ARLECCHINO.

The Genshin Impact community hasn't witnessed this level of excitement for a character in a long time. As one player aptly commented:

i dont think ive seen so many of genshin twt as excited for a character as Arlecchino in a Very long time she is That guy

This outpouring of love can be attributed in part to Arlecchino's more masculine design. Many players have lauded HoYoverse for creating a stunning design that breaks away from the typical female character trope, praising Arlecchino's more masculine aesthetic.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

On top of that, among the 18 characters planned for the Fontaine cycle, Arlecchino stands out as a formidable Fatui Harbinger. As the main antagonist group in Genshin Impact, the Harbingers' primary duty is to further the Tsaritsa's goal of overthrowing the Gods of Celestia and destabilising the nations under their control. Her arrival marks the third Harbinger to join the playable roster, following Childe (Tartaglia) and Scaramouche (Wanderer).

With the Fontaine storyline reaching its climax, Arlecchino's arrival injects a sense of urgency and marks a return to the main plot. Genshin Impact players are eager to learn more about her role in the quest to find our long-lost twin sibling!

While Chiori headlines the Version 4.5 banners starting on 13 March, Arlecchino is set to arrive with Version 4.6, scheduled for release on 24 April 2024. Only time will tell if Arlecchino can live up to the immense hype!

Interested in learning more about Arlecchino? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her in our comprehensive Arlecchino guide here, which includes details on her element, weapon, voice actors, and more. Details about her kit were leaked recently, find out more here.

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the banners for Version 4.6 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule.

Chiori Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.