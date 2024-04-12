Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream Reveals New Area Remuria

A new area of Fontaine will open in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. Travelers will get to visit the village of Petrichor and explore an area called “Remuria”.

Although it seems a quite small place at first sight, Petrichor has a lot more to offer beneath its surface. Namely, there is where the kingdom of Remuria’s remains lay at rest.

If you’re wondering how big such a glorious and prosperous nation was, stay with us and find out!

The new explorable area in Genshin Impact 4.6 is called Remuria!

Remuria was the ancient society in Fontaine that came before the reign of the former Hydro Archon Egeria. Established by the deity Remus, revered as the God King by his subjects, its main urban center was Capitolium.

Credit: HoYoverse

Remuria's collapse was brought about by Remus' efforts to prevent its foretold demise, notably by bestowing his divine power and authority upon the four human Harmosts he selected to rule his cities.

The historical accounts of the "Golden Troupe," active during that period, were mostly erased during Remuria's abrupt downfall. Yet, according to Rene's investigations, Jakob's distinct physical makeup seems to have a connection to the Golden Troupe in some manner.

Remuria was destined to be submerged into the Abyss, consuming all in its path, including the inhabitants and Remus himself.

What to expect in Remuria?

In Remuria, Traveler will meet a talking cat. With its guidance, you’ll be able to see the civilisation that vanished thousands of years ago! Now, let’s go back to King Remus. He composed a “Symphony”. One with wondrous power that grants the wishes of the human souls dwelling within.

Credit: HoYoverse

You’ll have to learn about this “Symphony” by going on an adventure with this little cat where you'll be guided to the kingdom’s remnants slumber in the depths where the sunlight can’t reach. You’ll meet the dragon in the deep seas, and be able to obtain powers relating to the “Symphony”, which will help you explore the lost realm of Remuria.

You’ll be able to pause the “melody” within the realm of this ancient civilisation. You can also unseal time in places where it’s stopped. All these powers will let you interact with specific objects in the ruins. It will be useful for solving puzzles during your adventure!

A new boss awaits in Remuria

The Statue of Marble and Brass will soon be coming as a World Boss! It is a majestic colossus sculpted from marble and brass, displaying the immortality and glory of a great civilisation of old.

Credit: HoYoverse

Now, this statue stands slumbering within the undersea Faded Castle, awaiting for the one who dares challenge the majesty of the ancient ruler. You can earn all sorts of materials if you manage to beat it in a challenge.

Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations