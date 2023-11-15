Genshin Impact Calendar 2024: Updates & banner schedule

The release of Fontaine, the Anglo-French-inspired land of Hydro, propelled the open-world RPG Genshin Impact to new heights, ushering in a new era of underwater exploration and introducing a whole new cast of captivating characters.

As 2023 draws to a close and the curtains fall on the Fontaine storyline, players still have much to look forward to! Beyond the exciting "filler updates" starting from Version 4.3, fans can look forward to the next region release of the war-torn nation of Pyro, Natlan.

In this piece, we present you with a detailed calendar for 2024, outlining all major updates and upcoming banners. We will continue to update the information as it is released, but please be aware that some details are based on leaks, so it's advisable to approach certain information with a grain of salt!

Genshin Impact banner schedule 2024

It is anticipated that HoYoverse will maintain its tradition of 42-day or six-week-long patches in Genshin Impact for the foreseeable future. Below, you can find the expected release dates for each patch, along with details on upcoming characters and significant map expansions.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

This year's calendar also includes the birthdays of all in-game characters. On these special days, players can visit Genshin Impact's official social media channels to enjoy unique artwork featuring their favourite characters.

Additionally, players will receive mail containing free rewards and a heartfelt message from the respective characters on their birthdays. Owning the characters is not a requirement to receive the letters; players only need to log in on that specific day.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Phase 2

Release Date : 20 December 2023

: 20 December 2023 Character birthdays : Tighnari (28 December) Zhongli (31 December) Wanderer (3 January) Thoma (9 January) Diona (18 January) Rosaria (24 January)

: Rerun banners : Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya

: Map expansion : Erinnyes Forest and Morte Regions of Fontaine

:

Genshin Impact Version 4.4

Release date : 31 January 2024

: 31 January 2024 Character birthdays : Lyney & Lynette (2 February) Beidou (14 February) Kokomi (22 February) Bennett (29 February) Qiqi (3 March) Shenhe (10 March)

:

After a long wait, Bennett fans can rejoice as the unlucky adventurer finally gets to celebrate his birthday this year! Born on 29 February, a leap day that only occurs every four years, this will mark Bennett's "first" birthday celebration since the release of Genshin Impact in September 2020.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

New character banner : Cloud Retainer "Lion Dance" boy

: Rerun banners : Xiao, Shenhe, and Ganyu

:

Genshin Impact Version 4.5

Release date : 13 March 2024

: 13 March 2024 Character birthdays : Jean (14 March) Noelle (21 March) Ayato (26 March) Xiao (4 April) Charlotte (10 April) Yelan (20 April)

: New character banner : Chiroi

:

Genshin Impact Version 4.6

Release date : 24 April 2024

: 24 April 2024 Character birthdays : Diluc (30 April) Candace (3 May) Collei (8 May) Gorou (18 May) Yun Jin (22 May) Fischl (27 May) Paimon (1 June) Arataki Itto (1 June)

: New character banner : Arlecchino

:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

The Genshin Impact community is eagerly anticipating the banner debut of Arlecchino, the enigmatic fourth Fatui Harbinger, primarily because of her breathtaking in-game model.

Genshin Impact Version 4.7

Release date : 5 June 2024

: 5 June 2024 Character birthdays : Lisa (9 June) Venti (16 June) Yoimiya (21 June) Cyno (23 June) Raiden Shogun (26 June) Yae Miko (27 June) Barbara (5 July) Kaveh (9 July) Sara (14 July) Hu Tao (15 July)

: New character banner : Clorinde Sigewinne

:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Version 4.8

Release date : 17 July 2024

: 17 July 2024 Character birthdays : Tartaglia/Childe (20 July) Heizou (24 July) Klee (27 July) Kuki Shinobu (27 July) Yanfei (28 July) Amber (10 August) Mika (11 August) Faruzan (20 August) Ningguang (26 August)

: New character banner : Nicole (Mage N)

: New limited-time region: In Version 3.8, HoYoverse deviated from the annual summer visit to the fan-favourite Golden Apple Archipelago and instead introduced a new limited-time region known as Mirage Veluriyam. As such, Version 4.8 can either see a return to the Golden Apple Archipelago or debut a new limited-time region like the Mirage Veluriyam.

Genshin Impact Version 5.0

Release date : 28 August 2024

: 28 August 2024 Character birthdays : Mona (31 August) Chongyun (7 September) Razor (9 September) Albedo (13 September) Freminet (24 September) Ayaka (28 September)

: New character banner : Iansan

: New region: The debut of the Pyro Nation Natlan

“The rules of war are woven in the womb: the victors shall burn bright, while the losers must turn to ash.” — Version 5.0 will mark the debut of the land of Pyro, Natlan, where Archon Quest Chapter V unfolds. Natlan is expected to draw inspiration from Pre-Columbian Mesoamerica, with additional influences from Spanish and West African cultures.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

As mentioned by the NPC Augustus Lovelace, Natlan is situated on the opposite side of Sumeru's Great Red Sand desert region.

Genshin Impact Version 5.1

Release date : 9 October 2024

: 9 October 2024 Character birthdays : Ayaka (28 September) Xinqiu (9 October) Xinyan (16 October) Sayu (19 October) Eula (25 October) Nahida (27 October) Kazuha (29 October) Xiangling (1 November)

: New character banner : Murata, the Pyro Archon

:

Genshin Impact Version 5.2

Release date : 20 November 2024

: 20 November 2024 Character birthdays : Keqing (20 November) Wriothesley (23 November) Sucrose (26 November) Kaeya (30 November) Ganyu (2 December) Nilou (3 December) Layla (19 December)

: New character banner: Tenoch



Stay tuned as we update this Genshin Impact calendar for 2024 as more information is released!

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the state of the game.

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? We've gathered all available information regarding the current Version 4.2 and the upcoming Version 4.3 updates, including banners, map expansions, new events, and more, so make sure to check it out! We've also compiled all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.2 here.

On top of that, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters set to be released during the Fontaine cycle of Genshin Impact.