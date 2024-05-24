Genshin Impact Clorinde Full Kit, Talents, and Constellations

The Genshin Impact Version 4.7 Livestream just revealed a flood of information about Clorinde's kit! First appearing in Version 4.0 as a foil to Navia, Clorinde quickly stole hearts with her coolheadedness. Her recent appearance in the 4.7 Livestream has only fueled the anticipation for her upcoming banner.

Clorinde is Fontaine's strongest Champion Duelist, and she participates in the region's justice system by granting defendants the chance to fight for their honor through duels. However, none have yet to emerge victorious against her. Her prowess extends to her kit, making Clorinde a highly anticipated Electro DPS character!

Clorinde Full Kit Revealed

A successor to the legendary Marechaussee Hunters, Clorinde is a 5-star Electro Sword user who thrives as an on-field main DPS.

To prepare for Clorinde's release in Version 4.7, we've compiled a detailed guide to her abilities based on information provided by honeyhunterworld, ensuring you're well-prepared to unleash her full potential! Please note that all information is taken from the beta testing phase and is subject to change.

Normal Attacks

Marechaussee Creed

Normal Attack : Performs up to 5 rapid strikes

: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes Charged Attack : Consumes Stamina to dash forward, slashing enemies and firing Suppressing Shots from her pistolet in a fan-shaped cone

: Consumes Stamina to dash forward, slashing enemies and firing Suppressing Shots from her pistolet in a fan-shaped cone Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the way, and deals AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill

Hunter's Vigil

Clorinde enters a state called "Night Vigil" where her Normal Attacks become Electro-infused pistolet shots ("Swift Hunt"), and her Elemental Skill transforms to a lunging Electro attack ("Impale the Night"), with varying levels of damage depending on her Bond of Life stacks. Night Vigil's duration is 7.5 seconds.

Swift Hunt : 100% or greater Bond of Life : Fires a standard pistolet shot Less than 100% Bond of Life : The shots she fires can pierce opponents, dealing increased damage to opponents in their path, and grants Bond of Life

: Impale the Night : No Bond of Life cleared : Basic lunge attack Bond of Life cleared is less than 100% of her max HP : Increased AoE, damage, and healing based on the value of the Bond of Life cleared Bond of Life cleared is equal to or greater than 100% of her max HP : Uses "Impale the Night: Pact" with even stronger AoE, damage, and healing.

: Arkhe: Ousia When Clorinde's pistolet shots strike opponents, a Surging Blade will fall on their position periodically, dealing Ousia-aligned Electro damage



Credit: HoYoverse

Elemental Burst

Last Lightfall

Clorinde gains Bond of Life based on her max HP, then unleashes a quick and powerful Electro attack with both sword and pistolet, dealing AoE Electro damage.

Clorinde Passive Talents

1. Dark-Shattering Flame

After a nearby party member triggers an Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Clorinde's Electro damage from Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst increases by 20% of her ATK for 15 seconds. This can stack up to 3 times for a maximum bonus of 1830.

2. Lawful Remuneration

If Clorinde's Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her Max HP, she gains a 10% CRIT Rate buff for 15 seconds whenever her Bond of Life increases or decreases. Max 2 stacks.

Additionally, while Hunt the Night's Night Vigil state is active, the percent of healing converted to Bond of Life increases to 100%.

3. Night Vigil's Harvest

Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Fontaine on the mini-map.

Clorinde Constellations

1. "From This Day, I Pass the Candle's Shadow-Veil"

Clorinde's Normal Attacks in Night Vigil mode (from Hunt the Dark) summon a Nightvigil Shade to launch 2 coordinated attacks on enemies hit, each dealing 30% of Clorinde's ATK as Electro damage. This can happen once every 1.2 seconds, and damage dealt this way is considered Normal Attack damage.

2. "Now, As We Face the Perils of the Long Night"

This buffs the Passive Talent "Dark-Shattering Flame". After a nearby party member triggers an Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Electro damage dealt by Normal Attacks and Last Lightfall will be increased by 30% of Clorinde's ATK for 15 seconds. Maximum 3 buff stacks. When you have 3 stacks, Clorinde's interruption resistance will be increased. The Maximum damage increase achievable through such attacks is 2700.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Dark-Shattering Flame."

3. "I Pledge to Remember the Oath of Daylight"

Increases the Level of Hunt the Dark by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

4. "To Enshrine Tears, Life, and Love"

Last Lightfall deals bonus damage based on Clorinde’s Bond of Life. Each 1% of Bond of Life increases the damage by 2%, for a maximum total bonus of 200% extra damage.

5. "Holding Dawn's Coming as My Votive"

Increases the Level of Last Lightfall by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

6. "And So Shall I Never Despair"

After Hunt the Night is used, Clorinde's CRIT Rate will be increased by 10%, and her CRIT damage by 70%, for 12 seconds.

Additionally, while Night Vigil is active, a Glimbright Shade will appear (under some circumstances), decreasing damage dealt to Clorinde by 80% for 1 second and increasing her interruption resistance. It will also attack opponents, dealing 200% of Clorinde's ATK as Electro damage.

The Glimbright Shade will appear under the following circumstances:

When Clorinde is about to be attacked by an opponent.

When Clorinde uses Impale the Night: Pact.

Credit: HoYoverse

Clorinde Materials

The materials needed to ascend and level up Clorinde, have been leaked! Based on leaks from GenshinHoney, all of Clorinde’s Ascension and Talent materials can be gathered before she arrives in Version 4.7:

Clorinde Ascension materials

Vajrada Amethyst

Fontemer Aberrant drops (Transoceanic Pearls)

Millennial Pearl Seahorse (Fontemer Unihorn)

Lumitoile

Clorinde Talent materials

Fontemer Aberrant drops (Transoceanic Pearls)

Pale Forgotten Glory: Justice Talent Books

Guardian of Apep's Oasis drop (Everamber)

For a more detailed look at how to prepare, check out our Clorinde pre-farming guide.

Clorinde Signature Weapon

Clorinde’s signature weapon is called “Absolution”, and it boasts a sub-stat of CRIT DMG, making it ideal for damage-focused characters.

Equipping Absolution grants an additional 20% CRIT DMG. Additionally, whenever the character gains Bond of Life, their damage increases by 16% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 3 times. This skill synergizes well with Clorinde's kit, enhancing her damage output.

Clorinde is set to receive her banner debut in Version 4.7, expected to be released on June 5, 2024. Joining her will be the highly anticipated 5-star Hydro Bow user, Sigewinne.

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? Check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing the upcoming update's release date, banners, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule!

