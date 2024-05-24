Genshin Impact 4.7 Release Date, Banners, Events, & Overview

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The much-anticipated Genshin Impact Version 4.7 update, named "An Everlasting Dream Intertwined", is making waves in the community! Among all the exciting new features, this upcoming update is set to bring a number of new playable characters, including the coolheaded Champion Duelist, Clorinde, and the diligent Sigewinne, head nurse of Fontaine's prison.

Eager to learn all about the next update before it drops? Check out our Version 4.7 hub below for all the latest details about what you can expect!

Based on the current update schedule, players can expect Genshin Impact Version 4.7 to be released on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Following the established maintenance schedule for new updates, Version 4.7 will go live at 4 am BST. Please note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 pm EST.

4.7 Banners Revealed

Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword) and Sigewinne (5-star Hydro Bow) will receive their debut banners in Version 4.7!

Credit: HoYoverse

Clorinde is Fontaine's strongest Champion Duelist and successor to the Marechaussee Hunters of old. Wielding both a rapier and a pistol, Clorinde is a fast-paced main DPS with electro abilities, similar to Keqing.

On the other hand, Sigewinne emerges as the first playable Melusine character. A kind-hearted head nurse at the Fortress of Meropide, she cares for all under her watch. She's set to be a hybrid healer-DPS like Kokomi.

Here are the Version 4.7 character banners in each phase:

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Clorinde

Alhaitham

Phase 1 (4-stars):

Sethos

Phase 2 (5-stars):

Sigewinne

Furina

4.7 New Weapons

Get ready to destroy your enemies in style as Version 4.7 introduces two shiny new 5-star weapons, Clorinde's signature Sword, Absolution, and Sigewinne's signature bow, Silvershower Heartstrings.

Credit: Genshin Impact

4.7 New Archon Quest

Continuing the narrative of Genshin Impact’s main plotline, the twins, Aether and Lumine, will finally reunite face-to-face after their heartbreaking separation at the game's beginning.

Archon Quest: Bedtime Story

4.7 New Story Quest

In the upcoming update, players will have the chance to learn more about the new playable characters Clorinde and Sigewinne.

Clorinde Story Quest (Rapperia Chapter: Act 1)

Sigewinne Story Quest (Nereides Chapter: Act 1)

4.7 Events

Along with the exciting character banners and quests, there will be four exciting events for players to enjoy and collect valuable rewards from in Version 4.7!

Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation

Credit: HoYoverse

In this cooperative simulation event, Travellers will join forces with the Millelith and other nations' armed forces to improve their military tactics. Analyze enemy formations and deploy the best units to conquer challenges in two different scenarios:

Assault Scenarios : Select and deploy your combat units within the designated staging area

: Select and deploy your combat units within the designated staging area Defense Scenarios: Fortify your position with frontline structures and strategically deploy units to counter enemy attacks from multiple directions

Endless Forms Most Martial

Credit: HoYoverse

Another combat-related event, where Travellers have to defeat enemies according to the special rules of each stage. Adhering to these rules is the only way to accumulate progress toward the challenge goal. For example, some stages might require defeating enemies affected by the Electro-Charged condition.

Spino Doubleblaster

Credit: HoYoverse

Wield a water cannon to shoot Hydro bullets at floating targets! Allocate your energy wisely and choose the right firing mode to maximize the number of target balls that you destroy. Look out for special target balls that unleash unique effects when destroyed, like clearing entire swathes of targets.

Record of Reflective Writing

Credit: HoYoverse

This fast-paced event throws Travellers into a bullet-curtain barrage domain. Dodge, weave, and collect Labyrinth coins for rewards! Destroying Wicked Warlocks scattered across the field amidst the chaos will net you even more coins. Use Adventure Techniques to gain special buffs and make navigating the bullet storm a breeze.

On top of all of this, there will also be a Leyline Overflow event rerun that players can look forward to!

4.7 Imaginarium Theater (New Endgame mode)

While Genshin Impact enjoys a steady stream of new content, it's a common sentiment among veteran players that the game has become quite stale in terms of endgame features. Version 4.7 addresses that with the introduction of Imaginarium Theater, a brand-new endgame mode designed to put your team-building skills to the test!

Credit: HoYoverse

A reimagining of the Spiral Abyss, the Imaginarium Theater offers eight floors of enemies and a whopping 600 Primogems per rotation. Here, players are expected to switch team compositions and strategies to reach the end.

This mode will make use of modifiers like character usage cap (only using the same character twice!) and restrictions on elemental types. Rumors suggest that its first run will restrict players to Pyro, Anemo, and Electro units.

Lacking strong characters of that element? Don't fret! What sets Imaginarium Theater apart is that you're allowed to borrow characters from your friends! This system lets you select characters from your friends' rosters, complete with their entire built-out stats, weapons, Artifacts, and Talent levels; opening the door to experimenting with diverse playstyles and strategies you might not have access to otherwise.

Version 4.7 brings not only the highly anticipated arrival of new 5-star characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne, but also long-awaited quality-of-life improvements, especially regarding the controversial resin cap.

The Original Resin will be increased from 160 to 200 .

. Inventory limits for items such as Forging Ores, Character EXP Materials, and Artifact Enhancement Materials will be increased from 9,999 to 99,999

The food ingredient limit has also been increased to 9,999 , up from the previous 2,000

, up from the previous 2,000 Increased Friends Cap : You can now add up to 100 friends. This change paves the way for the upcoming endgame mode, Imaginarium Theatre, where players can borrow characters from friends

: You can now add up to 100 friends. This change paves the way for the upcoming endgame mode, Imaginarium Theatre, where players can borrow characters from friends Artifact Recommendation System: There will be a new “Recommended Stats” feature added to Custom Configuration’s Fast Equip option that will automatically suggest stat priorities based on data from active players.

That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Version 4.7 update for Genshin Impact. Happy journeys, Traveller!

Credit: HoYoverse

As Version 4.2 brought the curtain down on the Fontaine Archon Quest, the community considers subsequent updates "filler patches" until the fiery nation of Nathan arrives. However, HoYoverse isn't leaving players high and dry – exciting plans are brewing for the remaining part of Fontaine's cycle!

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. Also, the banners for Version 4.8 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule here.

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Clorinde Full Kit | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Full Kit | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule