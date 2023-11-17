All Character Special Dishes and Food in Genshin Impact

The success of the immensely popular open-world RPG, Genshin Impact, hinges predominantly on its diverse and intriguing cast of characters. Each character brings their own unique personality and playstyles to the table, making the game endlessly engaging. For the foodies out there, you’d be delighted to know that the character you pull for will also "buff" your food!
In Genshin Impact, food serves various purposes, such as healing characters, reviving them, buffing the player's character, or enhancing the entire party. One lesser-known fact is that nearly all characters have their very own "Special Dish", which is an upgraded version of a base dish, adding an extra layer of incentive for players to pull for specific characters.
Without further ado, here's a comprehensive list of all characters and their Special Dishes, as well as how to cook said dishes in Genshin Impact! Let's dig in.
What are Special Dishes in Genshin Impact and how do I make them?
Character Special Dishes in Genshin Impact are upgraded versions of base dishes that can only be made by certain characters. They provide more benefits than their base counterparts, such as higher healing or buffs. Although cooking Special Dishes requires some gacha luck to make, they are worth the effort for the extra benefits they provide.
They also have a unique appearance and description that reflects the character's personality or backstory, adding another layer of depth and charm to the game!
In order to make a Special Dish, you will also need to have the base dish and the required ingredients. Once you have everything you need, you can cook the Special Dish at any campfire or stove. Be sure to select the character with the ability to make the specific Special Dish before starting the cooking process!
All Character Special Dishes in Genshin Impact
Here's a list of all characters and their Special Dishes in Genshin Impact, organised by region, arranged alphabetically within each region, and in the following format:
- Character: Base dish ⇒ Special Dish
Mondstadt Special Dish menu
- Albedo: Sunshine Sprat ⇒ Woodland Dream
- Aloy: Mint Jelly ⇒ Satiety Gel
- Amber: Steak ⇒ Outrider's Champion Steak!
- Barbara: Cream Stew ⇒ Spicy Stew
- Bennett: Teyvat Fried Egg ⇒ Teyvat Charred Egg
- Diluc: Pile 'Em Up ⇒ Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt
- Diona: Mondstadt Grilled Fish ⇒ Definitely Not Bar Food!
- Eula: Moon Pie ⇒ Stormcrest Pie
- Fischl: Cold Cut Platter ⇒ Die Heilige Sinfonie
- Jean: Mushroom Pizza ⇒ Invigorating Pizza
- Klee: Fisherman's Toast ⇒ Fish-Flavored Toast
- Lisa: Flaming Red Bolognese ⇒ Mysterious Bolognese
- Mika: Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich ⇒ Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich
- Mona: Satisfying Salad ⇒ Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss (Life)
- Noelle: Tea Break Pancake ⇒ Lighter-Than-Air Pancake
- Razor: Mondstadt Hash Brown ⇒ Puppy-Paw Hash Brown
- Rosaria: Sweet Madame ⇒ Dinner of Judgement
- Sucrose: Crab, Ham and Veggie Bake ⇒ Nutritious Meal (V. 593)
- Venti: Barbatos Ratatouille ⇒ A Buoyant Breeze
Liyue Special Dish menu
- Baizhu: Jade Fruit Soup ⇒ Heat-Quelling Soup
- Beidou: Stir-Fried Filet ⇒ Flash-Fried Filet
- Chongyun: Noodles with Mountain Delicacies ⇒ Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies
- Ganyu: Universal Peace ⇒ Prosperous Peace
- Hu Tao: Vegetarian Abalone ⇒ Ghostly March
- Keqing: Grilled Tiger Fish ⇒ Survival Grilled Fish
- Ningguang: Mora Meat ⇒ Qiankun Mora Meat
- Qiqi: Come and Get It ⇒ No Tomorrow
- Shenhe: Dragon Beard Noodles ⇒ Heartstring Noodles
- Tartaglia: Calla Lily Seafood Soup ⇒ A Prize Catch
- Xiangling: Black-Back Perch Stew ⇒ Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish
- Xingqiu: Crystal Shrimp ⇒ All-Delicacy Parcels
- Xinyan: Jueyun Chili Chicken ⇒ Rockin' Riffin' Chicken!
- Yanfei: Crab Roe Tofu ⇒ “My Way”
- Yaoyao: Qingce Stir Fry ⇒ Qingce Household Dish
- Yelan: Stir-Fried Shrimp ⇒ Dew-Dipped Shrimp
- Yun Jin: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup ⇒ Cloud-Shrouded Jade
- Zhongli: Bamboo Shoot Soup ⇒ Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup
Inazuma Special Dish menu
- Ayaka: Sakura Mochi ⇒ Snow on the Hearth
- Ayato: Sakura Tempura ⇒ Quiet Elegance
- Gorou: Tonkotsu Ramen ⇒ Victorious Legend
- Heizou: Katsu Sandwich ⇒ The Only Truth
- Itto: Mixed Yakisoba ⇒ Way of the Strong
- Kazuha: Dry-Braised Salted Fish ⇒ All-Weather Beauty
- Kirara: Invigorating Kitty Meal ⇒ Energizing Bento
- Kokomi: Bird Egg Sushi ⇒ A Stunning Stratagem
- Sara: Egg Roll ⇒ Faith Eternal
- Sayu: Onigiri ⇒ Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0
- Shinobu: Omelette Rice ⇒ Omurice Waltz
- Thoma: Miso Soup ⇒ "Warmth"
- Wanderer: Unagi Chazuke ⇒ Shimi Chazuke
- Yae Miko: Udon Noodles ⇒ Fukuuchi Udon
- Yoimiya: Tricolor Dango ⇒ Summer Festival Fish
Sumeru Special Dish menu
- Alhaitham: Sabz Meat Stew ⇒ Ideal Circumstance
- Candace: Aaru Mixed Rice ⇒ Utmost Care
- Collei: Pita Pocket ⇒ Yearning
- Cyno: Tahchin ⇒ Duel Soul
- Dehya: Gilded Tajine ⇒ Goldflame Tajine
- Dori: Butter Chicken ⇒ Show Me the Mora
- Faruzan: Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake ⇒ Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake
- Kaveh: Fatteh ⇒ The Endeavor
- Layla: Rose Custard ⇒ Extravagant Slumber
- Nahida: Candied Ajilenakh Nut ⇒ Halvamazd
- Nilou: Padisarah Pudding ⇒ Swirling Steps
- Tighnari: Mushroom Hodgepodge ⇒ Forest Watcher's Choice
Fontaine Special Dish menu
- Charlotte: Fish and Chips ⇒ Exclusive Scoop: Gourmet Column
- Freminet: Poisson Seafood Soup ⇒ Seabird's Sojourn
- Furina: La Lettre a Focalors⇒ “Pour la Justice”
- Lynette: Conch Madeleine ⇒ A Leisurely Sip
- Lyney: Pate de Fruit ⇒ Cubic Tricks
- Neuvillette: Consomme ⇒ "Consomme Purete"
- Wriothesley: Barbeque Ribs ⇒ Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs
Interestingly, although many characters can prepare their own Character Signature dish, Raiden Shogun stands out — she cannot cook at all! Consequently, Raiden is the sole character (aside from the Traveler) without a Specialty dish.
