All Character Special Dishes and Food in Genshin Impact

The success of the immensely popular open-world RPG, Genshin Impact, hinges predominantly on its diverse and intriguing cast of characters. Each character brings their own unique personality and playstyles to the table, making the game endlessly engaging. For the foodies out there, you’d be delighted to know that the character you pull for will also "buff" your food!

In Genshin Impact, food serves various purposes, such as healing characters, reviving them, buffing the player's character, or enhancing the entire party. One lesser-known fact is that nearly all characters have their very own "Special Dish", which is an upgraded version of a base dish, adding an extra layer of incentive for players to pull for specific characters.

Table of contents What are Special Dishes in Genshin Impact and how do I make them? All Character Special Dishes in Genshin Impact Liyue Special Dish menu Inazuma Special Dish menu Sumeru Special Dish menu Fontaine Special Dish menu

Without further ado, here's a comprehensive list of all characters and their Special Dishes, as well as how to cook said dishes in Genshin Impact! Let's dig in.

What are Special Dishes in Genshin Impact and how do I make them?

Character Special Dishes in Genshin Impact are upgraded versions of base dishes that can only be made by certain characters. They provide more benefits than their base counterparts, such as higher healing or buffs. Although cooking Special Dishes requires some gacha luck to make, they are worth the effort for the extra benefits they provide.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

They also have a unique appearance and description that reflects the character's personality or backstory, adding another layer of depth and charm to the game!

In order to make a Special Dish, you will also need to have the base dish and the required ingredients. Once you have everything you need, you can cook the Special Dish at any campfire or stove. Be sure to select the character with the ability to make the specific Special Dish before starting the cooking process!

All Character Special Dishes in Genshin Impact

Here's a list of all characters and their Special Dishes in Genshin Impact, organised by region, arranged alphabetically within each region, and in the following format:

Character: Base dish ⇒ Special Dish

Mondstadt Special Dish menu

Albedo : Sunshine Sprat ⇒ Woodland Dream

: Sunshine Sprat ⇒ Woodland Dream Aloy : Mint Jelly ⇒ Satiety Gel

: Mint Jelly ⇒ Satiety Gel Amber : Steak ⇒ Outrider's Champion Steak!

: Steak ⇒ Outrider's Champion Steak! Barbara : Cream Stew ⇒ Spicy Stew

: Cream Stew ⇒ Spicy Stew Bennett : Teyvat Fried Egg ⇒ Teyvat Charred Egg

: Teyvat Fried Egg ⇒ Teyvat Charred Egg Diluc : Pile 'Em Up ⇒ Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt

: Pile 'Em Up ⇒ Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt Diona : Mondstadt Grilled Fish ⇒ Definitely Not Bar Food!

: Mondstadt Grilled Fish ⇒ Definitely Not Bar Food! Eula : Moon Pie ⇒ Stormcrest Pie

: Moon Pie ⇒ Stormcrest Pie Fischl : Cold Cut Platter ⇒ Die Heilige Sinfonie

: Cold Cut Platter ⇒ Die Heilige Sinfonie Jean : Mushroom Pizza ⇒ Invigorating Pizza

: Mushroom Pizza ⇒ Invigorating Pizza Klee : Fisherman's Toast ⇒ Fish-Flavored Toast

: Fisherman's Toast ⇒ Fish-Flavored Toast Lisa : Flaming Red Bolognese ⇒ Mysterious Bolognese

: Flaming Red Bolognese ⇒ Mysterious Bolognese Mika : Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich ⇒ Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich

: Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich ⇒ Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich Mona : Satisfying Salad ⇒ Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss (Life)

: Satisfying Salad ⇒ Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss (Life) Noelle : Tea Break Pancake ⇒ Lighter-Than-Air Pancake

: Tea Break Pancake ⇒ Lighter-Than-Air Pancake Razor : Mondstadt Hash Brown ⇒ Puppy-Paw Hash Brown

: Mondstadt Hash Brown ⇒ Puppy-Paw Hash Brown Rosaria : Sweet Madame ⇒ Dinner of Judgement

: Sweet Madame ⇒ Dinner of Judgement Sucrose : Crab, Ham and Veggie Bake ⇒ Nutritious Meal (V. 593)

: Crab, Ham and Veggie Bake ⇒ Nutritious Meal (V. 593) Venti: Barbatos Ratatouille ⇒ A Buoyant Breeze

Liyue Special Dish menu

Baizhu : Jade Fruit Soup ⇒ Heat-Quelling Soup

: Jade Fruit Soup ⇒ Heat-Quelling Soup Beidou : Stir-Fried Filet ⇒ Flash-Fried Filet

: Stir-Fried Filet ⇒ Flash-Fried Filet Chongyun : Noodles with Mountain Delicacies ⇒ Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies

: Noodles with Mountain Delicacies ⇒ Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies Ganyu : Universal Peace ⇒ Prosperous Peace

: Universal Peace ⇒ Prosperous Peace Hu Tao : Vegetarian Abalone ⇒ Ghostly March

: Vegetarian Abalone ⇒ Ghostly March Keqing : Grilled Tiger Fish ⇒ Survival Grilled Fish

: Grilled Tiger Fish ⇒ Survival Grilled Fish Ningguang : Mora Meat ⇒ Qiankun Mora Meat

: Mora Meat ⇒ Qiankun Mora Meat Qiqi : Come and Get It ⇒ No Tomorrow

: Come and Get It ⇒ No Tomorrow Shenhe : Dragon Beard Noodles ⇒ Heartstring Noodles

: Dragon Beard Noodles ⇒ Heartstring Noodles Tartaglia : Calla Lily Seafood Soup ⇒ A Prize Catch

: Calla Lily Seafood Soup ⇒ A Prize Catch Xiangling : Black-Back Perch Stew ⇒ Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish

: Black-Back Perch Stew ⇒ Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish Xingqiu : Crystal Shrimp ⇒ All-Delicacy Parcels

: Crystal Shrimp ⇒ All-Delicacy Parcels Xinyan : Jueyun Chili Chicken ⇒ Rockin' Riffin' Chicken!

: Jueyun Chili Chicken ⇒ Rockin' Riffin' Chicken! Yanfei : Crab Roe Tofu ⇒ “My Way”

: Crab Roe Tofu ⇒ “My Way” Yaoyao : Qingce Stir Fry ⇒ Qingce Household Dish

: Qingce Stir Fry ⇒ Qingce Household Dish Yelan : Stir-Fried Shrimp ⇒ Dew-Dipped Shrimp

: Stir-Fried Shrimp ⇒ Dew-Dipped Shrimp Yun Jin : Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup ⇒ Cloud-Shrouded Jade

: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup ⇒ Cloud-Shrouded Jade Zhongli: Bamboo Shoot Soup ⇒ Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup

Inazuma Special Dish menu

Ayaka : Sakura Mochi ⇒ Snow on the Hearth

: Sakura Mochi ⇒ Snow on the Hearth Ayato : Sakura Tempura ⇒ Quiet Elegance

: Sakura Tempura ⇒ Quiet Elegance Gorou : Tonkotsu Ramen ⇒ Victorious Legend

: Tonkotsu Ramen ⇒ Victorious Legend Heizou : Katsu Sandwich ⇒ The Only Truth

: Katsu Sandwich ⇒ The Only Truth Itto : Mixed Yakisoba ⇒ Way of the Strong

: Mixed Yakisoba ⇒ Way of the Strong Kazuha : Dry-Braised Salted Fish ⇒ All-Weather Beauty

: Dry-Braised Salted Fish ⇒ All-Weather Beauty Kirara : Invigorating Kitty Meal ⇒ Energizing Bento

: Invigorating Kitty Meal ⇒ Energizing Bento Kokomi : Bird Egg Sushi ⇒ A Stunning Stratagem

: Bird Egg Sushi ⇒ A Stunning Stratagem Sara : Egg Roll ⇒ Faith Eternal

: Egg Roll ⇒ Faith Eternal Sayu : Onigiri ⇒ Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0

: Onigiri ⇒ Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0 Shinobu : Omelette Rice ⇒ Omurice Waltz

: Omelette Rice ⇒ Omurice Waltz Thoma : Miso Soup ⇒ "Warmth"

: Miso Soup ⇒ "Warmth" Wanderer : Unagi Chazuke ⇒ Shimi Chazuke

: Unagi Chazuke ⇒ Shimi Chazuke Yae Miko : Udon Noodles ⇒ Fukuuchi Udon

: Udon Noodles ⇒ Fukuuchi Udon Yoimiya: Tricolor Dango ⇒ Summer Festival Fish

Sumeru Special Dish menu

Alhaitham : Sabz Meat Stew ⇒ Ideal Circumstance

: Sabz Meat Stew ⇒ Ideal Circumstance Candace : Aaru Mixed Rice ⇒ Utmost Care

: Aaru Mixed Rice ⇒ Utmost Care Collei : Pita Pocket ⇒ Yearning

: Pita Pocket ⇒ Yearning Cyno : Tahchin ⇒ Duel Soul

: Tahchin ⇒ Duel Soul Dehya : Gilded Tajine ⇒ Goldflame Tajine

: Gilded Tajine ⇒ Goldflame Tajine Dori : Butter Chicken ⇒ Show Me the Mora

: Butter Chicken ⇒ Show Me the Mora Faruzan : Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake ⇒ Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake

: Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake ⇒ Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake Kaveh : Fatteh ⇒ The Endeavor

: Fatteh ⇒ The Endeavor Layla : Rose Custard ⇒ Extravagant Slumber

: Rose Custard ⇒ Extravagant Slumber Nahida : Candied Ajilenakh Nut ⇒ Halvamazd

: Candied Ajilenakh Nut ⇒ Halvamazd Nilou : Padisarah Pudding ⇒ Swirling Steps

: Padisarah Pudding ⇒ Swirling Steps Tighnari: Mushroom Hodgepodge ⇒ Forest Watcher's Choice

Fontaine Special Dish menu

Charlotte : Fish and Chips ⇒ Exclusive Scoop: Gourmet Column

: Fish and Chips ⇒ Exclusive Scoop: Gourmet Column Freminet : Poisson Seafood Soup ⇒ Seabird's Sojourn

: Poisson Seafood Soup ⇒ Seabird's Sojourn Furina : La Lettre a Focalors⇒ “Pour la Justice”

: La Lettre a Focalors⇒ “Pour la Justice” Lynette : Conch Madeleine ⇒ A Leisurely Sip

: Conch Madeleine ⇒ A Leisurely Sip Lyney : Pate de Fruit ⇒ Cubic Tricks

: Pate de Fruit ⇒ Cubic Tricks Neuvillette : Consomme ⇒ "Consomme Purete"

: Consomme ⇒ "Consomme Purete" Wriothesley: Barbeque Ribs ⇒ Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs

Interestingly, although many characters can prepare their own Character Signature dish, Raiden Shogun stands out — she cannot cook at all! Consequently, Raiden is the sole character (aside from the Traveler) without a Specialty dish.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

That was everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Special Dishes! For more Genshin Impact-flavoured content, be sure to check out RealSport101.