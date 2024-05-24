Genshin Impact Sigewinne Ascension & Talent Materials Farming Guide

The Ascension and Talent materials needed to level up the head nurse of Fontaine’s underwater prison, Sigewinne, have been leaked! With her unique kit and adorable animations revealed in the 4.7 Livestream, Sigewinne is poised to steal even more hearts with the release of Version 4.7.

Affectionately nicknamed "Cotton Candy Girl" or "Chibi" by the Genshin community, Sigewinne first appeared in Act 3 of the Fontaine Archon Quest. Her surprisingly sharp personality, a delightful contrast to her adorable antics, quickly made her a fan favorite. Our comprehensive Sigewinne pre-farming guide will help you gather everything you need before her debut banner arrives!

Sigewinne is set to be a 5-star Hyrdro Bow unit with a healer-DPS hybrid kit. You’ll get the chance to invite Sigewinne into your roster in Phase 2 of 4.7, which is set for release on June 26, 2024.

Sigewinne Ascension Materials Rundown

Based on leaks from GenshinHoney, all of Sigewinne’s required materials can be pre-farmed ahead of the Version 4.7 update: Varunada Lazurite, Transoceanic Pearls, Water that Failed to Ascend, and Romaritime Flower.

There are plenty of materials that you’ll need to farm to fully ascend the introspective Melusine, so let's get right into the details!

Varunada Lazurite

Like all Genshin Impact Hydro units, Sigewinne requires the Varunada Lazurite crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Varunada Lazurite by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Hydro Tulpa and the Hydro Hypostasis. You can also convert crystals of other elements into Hydro crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

Credit: Blank Varunada Lazurite Ascension Material Stones for Hydro Characters in Genshin Impact

To fully ascend Sigewinne, you will need to farm the following:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Fontemer Aberrant Drops (Transoceanic Pearls)

These Fontainian marine creatures are as adorable as Sigewinne herself! Sadly, you have to take them down and gather their drops for her ascension.

Credit: HoYoverse

You can often spot them underwater or near bodies of water in Fontaine. Due to Fontaine's extensive underwater regions, you'll come across numerous Fontemer Aberrants spread across the map.

To reach level 90 with Sigewinne, make sure to accrue the following:

Transoceanic Pearls x18

Transoceanic Chunks x30

Xenochromatic Crystals x36

Hydro Tulpa (Water That Failed To Transcend)

This azure crystal is a material obtained from the World Boss Hydro Tulpa. Water That Failed To Transcend shares similarities with the forging material, Crystal Chunk, featuring a turquoise hue and a textured, spiked surface.

Credit: HoYoverse

The Hydro Tulpa made its debut in the Version 4.2 update.

In order to fully ascend Sigewinne, you will need to acquire 46 Water That Failed To Transcend

Learn everything you need to know about this World Boss in our Hydro Tulpa boss guide here, including its location, how to beat it, and the best team comps to do so.

Romaritime Flower

The ethereal Romaritime Flower is Sigewinne’s local specialty Ascension material.

These flowers can be found scattered across the surface and water areas of Fontaine. The natural habitat of Romaritime Flowers is underwater; therefore, when on land, you must apply Hydro to make them bloom before you can harvest them.

Credit: HoYoverse

You can find an abundance of Romaritime Flowers underwater in the Salacia Plain.

There are currently 108 Romaritime Flowers in Fontaine, and they take two days to respawn

To fully ascend Sigweinn you will need to harvest 168 Romaritime Flowers

Sigewinne Talent Materials Rundown

All of Sigewinne’s required Talent level-up materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.7 update: Fontemer Aberrants drops, Teachings of Equity, and Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom.

Fontemer Aberrant Drops

Once again, Fontemer Aberrants drops are needed to raise Sigewinne's Talent levels. To level Sigewinne's Talents to the max, you must farm the following amount:

Transoceanic Pearls x18

Transoceanic Chunks x66

Xenochromatic Crystals x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Equity Series

The debut of Fontaine in Genshin Impact introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, where you can obtain the Equity Series Talent Books for Sigewinne.

Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Equity Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

To max Sigewinne's Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Equity Talent Books:

Teachings of Equity x9

Guides to Equity x63

Philosophies of Equity x114

All-Devouring Narwhal (Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom)

Defeat the formidable Weekly Boss, All-Devouring Narwhal, to collect Sigewinne’s coveted Talent material, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom.

Credit: HoYoverse

The "Shadow of Another World" Domain is located underwater, south of Salacia Plain. Here, you'll be transported to a mysterious dimension with a starry sky that seems to be cut off from the rest of the world.

To unlock the entrance to the All-Devouring Narwhal Trounce Domain, you must complete Act 5 of the Fontaine Archon Quest, “Masquerade of the Guilty.”

Credit: HoYoverse

You will need 18 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom to max all Sigewinne’s abilities, 6 for each Talent

Find out where to find and how to defeat the formidable All-Devouring Narwahl in our boss guide here.

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Sigewinne!

It’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can change, so take it with a grain of salt. However, the source for these leaks has a history of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact developments.

For a more detailed look at upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule!

