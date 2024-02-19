Genshin Impact Emilie: Leaks, and everything we know so far

Finally, a floral-themed Dendro character?

As the Sumeru cycle drew to a close, an anonymous leaker sent Genshin Impact fans into a frenzy with a treasure trove of character concept art, including the highly anticipated Emilie – a renowned perfume designer from Fontaine. Her pastel-coloured whimsical design, revealed in the leaks, quickly captivated the hearts of players.

Among the 18 characters slated for the Fontaine cycle, Emilie remains shrouded in mystery, with only cryptic hints about her character scattered throughout Version 4.0. Leaks suggest she could be the first 5-star Dendro Catalyst user with the tall female model type, raising the hype even further. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Emilie!

Who is Emilie?

Emilie, a self-employed perfume desginer, crafts scents coveted by Fontaine's fashionable populace. Her perfumes, sold at the Confrerie of Cabriere, are known for their high price and limited availability, according to Calcagni, a staff member there. Calcagni also remarks that Emilie "moves much like perfume herself. You cannot reach her, nor can she be stopped."

While her leaked concept art showcases an array of designs, the community widely embraces the one featuring gorgeous purple hues. The art showcases long, pastel purple hair, frilly Fontaine-style clothing with a draped shawl, a flower-adorned cloche hat, and a butterfly pendant adorning her top.

Emilie's talents extend beyond fragrances. She’s a good friend of the captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, Chevreuse, and has assisted her in cracking cases otherwise unsolvable without her expertise. During the Fontinalia Film Festival’s Roses and Muskets event in Version 4.3, she even pinpointed the exact location of a Rainbow Rose cultivar found at a crime scene.

Charlotte and Chevreuse's voicelines reveal that Emilie is not only capable of creating fragrant scents but she’s also a skilled chemist! Her capabilities extend to developing a unique insect repellent and antiperspirant deodorant for Charlotte, showcasing her versatility and depth of knowledge.

Emilie element and weapon

Recent leaks suggest Emilie will not only be the first Dendro character since Kirara (Version 3.7) but also the first Dendro Catalyst user with a tall female model.

Players eagerly anticipate pink and purple floral-themed abilities, a departure from the typical green and leaf-based Dendro attacks, reminiscent of Yae Miko's stunning pink Electro skillset.

Emilie's in-game debut remains unconfirmed by HoYoverse, despite hints dropped by existing characters and her brief, off-screen involvement in the Fontinalia Film Festival.

Based on leaks from reliable sources like Uncle 100 and hxg, her debut banner is speculated to arrive in Version 4.8, scheduled for release on 17 July 2024, potentially marking the final Fontaine update before the next region, Natlan.

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact's developments.

